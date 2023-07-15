Liverpool star’s wife appears to drop hint on his transfer amid exit rumors

Liverpool star Fabinho's wife Rebecca Tavares dropped a hint regarding the player's future on social media amidst exit rumors. Fabinho has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad.

Amidst the reports, Tavares started following the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League champions on her Instagram.

The Brazilian midfielder has been left out of Jurgen Klopp's traveling team to Germany for pre-season. The decision could be indicative of the player's Anfield stint coming to an end after five years at the club.

Fabinho joined the Reds from AS Monaco back in 2018 for a fee of £44 million. Since his move, the player has made 219 appearances for the club and has been a reliable player for Jurgen Klopp's side over the years.

However, Fabinho was far from his best during the 2022-23 campaign as Liverpool missed out on a top-four finish in the Premier League. He made 49 appearances across competitions last term.

Fabinho has won seven trophies with Liverpool, including the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and more. However, his illustrious spell could be coming to an end with the Saudi Pro League becoming the player's new destination in all likelihood.

Former Liverpool star Jermaine Pennant baffled by Jordan Henderson's valuation

Apart from Fabinho, Jordan Henderson is another Liverpool player who has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. Al-Ettifaq are reportedly interested in the English midfielder.

Henderson's former teammate Steven Gerrard was recently appointed as the new coach of the SPL club and a reunion between the duo could be on the cards. Henderson has reportedly been offered a mega weekly salary of £700,000 by the Middle-Eastern side.

Jermaine Pennant, a former Liverpool player, is baffled by the offer, saying (via talkSPORT):

"It is crazy and I don't know what they see in him. It is Jordan Henderson, it is not like they are trying to prise Lionel Messi away. It is just Jordan Henderson."

Pennant further added:

"See you say that but you tell me a game that Jordan Henderson has been a standout player, or done something that has stood out, I can't. Okay, he was there but I can't think of a game where I've thought, 'oh yeah, this is why we've signed Jordan Henderson'."

The Saudi Pro League has become a lucrative destination for players across the globe for the financial benefits they are offering. Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Al-Nassr last year gave the league great exposure and it has been growing at a rapid rate since.