Liverpool star shares update as he continues to recover from injury 

Liverpool ace Luis Diaz has posted a couple of images of himself on social media, giving fans a glimpse of his recovery.

The Liverpool forward severely injured his knee in the 3-2 defeat against Arsenal on October 9. He has been out of action since, with the Reds struggling to create clear-cut chances in his absence. His return date is still unknown, but it is believed that he will not feature for the Merseysiders before the 2022 FIFA World Cup (via the Daily Mail).

Diaz has been generously keeping fans updated about his recovery, recently posting a couple of Instagram images in which he was seen lifting weights with his injured leg. A protective bandage was visible around his injured left knee.

His latest update could be considered to be a lot more positive, as he is seen training in the gym without any protective bandages. In the pair of images, he is seen putting pressure on his left knee without any consequences.

The accompanied emojis (⏳💪🏻🔥) hint that Diaz is slowly and steadily regaining his strength.

Colombia international Diaz has been a revelation for the Reds since joining them from Porto in the January transfer window. The winger has impressed viewers with his blistering pace, relentless stamina, and ability to conjure something extraordinary out of thin air.

Since January, Diaz has featured in 38 games for the club across competitions, pitching in with 10 goals and eight assists.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to touch commendable milestone in Napoli clash

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp will take charge of the Reds for the 400th time when Champions League Group A rivals Napoli come to Anfield on Tuesday night (November 1). The German will become only the fourth Reds manager ever to reach the 400-game landmark, following the iconic trio of Tom Watson, Bill Shankly, and Bob Paisley.

Klopp, who has won 248 of his 399 games thus far, could take Liverpool to a special milestone with a win over Napoli on Tuesday. A win at Anfield would mark the Merseysiders’ second consecutive clean sweep at home in the group stage. They have won all five of their Champions League group stage home games since the 2021-22 season.

The milestone will not be easy to attain, however, as Napoli, too, will look to extend their winning run in the competition by doing the double over the Anfield outfit. The Group A leaders secured a mammoth 4-1 win over Liverpool in their previous meeting on matchday one.

