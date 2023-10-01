Liverpool star speaks out on 'frustrating' referee decisions in loss to Spurs, urges PL to use semi-automated technology from FIFA World Cup

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has expressed his vexation over the recent officiating debacle during their encounter with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, September 30. He conveyed his discontentment with the current state of VAR decisions, asking the Premier League to use semi-automated technology from the FIFA World Cup.

The Brazil international articulated these sentiments during an interview with ESPN Brazil. He lamented the fact that despite clear evidence of flawed decision-making, players are compelled to maintain a submissive silence (via Mirror):

“My position is clear, everyone saw it. I don't like talking about arbitration, nor can we talk about arbitration. Sometimes it feels like we are prisoners. When he opens his mouth, he is punished from all sides. We, internally, will deal with this. I hope these things stop happening internally too."

In a bold step, Alisson proposed the adoption of semi-automated offside technology, similar to what was employed in the most recent FIFA World Cup. He pointed out that semi-automated technology is not only available but proven, raising the question of why it is not being implemented in the Premier League. He said:

"I've always said that VAR is good, precisely for these unfair situations. Incredibly, these things continue to happen with something so simple, with something that is so objective. And the technology is there. Why don't you use the technology that FIFA used in the World Cup?"

During the contentious game, VAR officials Darren England and Dan Cook mistakenly ruled out a goal by Luis Diaz for offside in the 34th minute. Liverpool, down to nine men, eventually lost the game after a last-gasp own-goal from Joel Matip secured three points for Tottenham.

The Reds goalkeeper continued his interview, discussing how the poor officiating affected his team:

''We saw it, yes, at half-time, but not with the intention of seeing the failure of the refereeing, but with the attitude of seeing what we did right in the game, which was a great move of ours, worked towards what we could play it in the second half and we have no line at all."

He added:

"We came back to play the second half and, unfortunately, there was another expulsion, which is also worth mentioning. This game has a lot of topics regarding refereeing, I think it's up to you to talk a lot. You have to talk, because this kind of thing is very frustrating. Very frustrating.”

Son Heung-min scored for Spurs in the 36th minute before Cody Gakpo equalised for Liverpool in the 44th minute. Matip's 96th minute own goal, however, turned out to be the difference in the game.

PGMOL suspends VAR officials following Liverpool offside debacle

Darren England and Dan Cook were both VAR officials during Liverpool's 2-1 loss at Tottenham on Saturday. Their error, setting Luis Diaz's goal as offside during the match, has since led to their temporary suspension from officiating duties.

There were also other questionable moments, including the red card given to Curtis Jones, which saw Liverpool go down to 10 men within 30 minutes.

The ordeal has placed additional scrutiny on the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) and its chief, Howard Webb. According to Mirror, the error, described by PGMOL as "human error," occurred when England "lost focus" during a miscommunication with the on-field referee, Simon Hooper.

The faulty decision-making led to the immediate suspension of England and Cook, replaced by Craig Pawson and Eddie Smart, respectively, in upcoming matches. PGMOL has acknowledged the mistake to Liverpool and has committed to conducting a thorough investigation.