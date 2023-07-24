Liverpool star suffers horrific 30-minute cameo in 4-4 Greuther Furth draw before being substituted

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian put on a disappointing performance after conceding three goals in 30 minutes against German 2nd-tier side Greuther Furth. The Spanish shot-stopper was substituted by manager Jurgen Klopp shortly after.

The Reds drew 4-4 against Greuther Furth earlier today in their second club friendly of the pre-season. Luis Diaz opened the scoring for the Merseyside outfit in the encounter in the first half.

During half-time, Klopp made multiple changes to his squad, bringing on Adrian for Liverpool No.1 Alisson Becker. The Spanish international had a dismal game, featuring for only 30 minutes.

Julian Greene tied the score in the second half of the encounter after a poor pass by Adrian gave away possession to Greuther Furth.

Darwin Nunez managed to turn things around with a quick-fire brace, putting the Reds 3-1 up within the 59th minute. The German outfit then equalized the scoreline after goals from Lukas Petkov and Armindo Sieb.

Sieb then scored his second goal of the match, putting the German side 4-3 up at the 77th minute.

Mohamed Salah came in clutch just before the 90th minute, grabbing the equalizer for the Reds.

Klopp, however, was unforgiving of Adrian's performance in the encounter. The German boss took the Spanish goalkeeper off the pitch shortly after Sieb's first strike, bringing on Brazil's Marcelo Pitaluga as his replacement.

The club's next pre-season encounter will be in Singapore against Leicester City on July 30. Klopp's men will face Bayern Munich shortly after.

"He is a concrete one" - Fabrizio Romano drops update on Liverpool target following Jordan Henderson's departure

Reds midfielder Jordan Henderson is all but set to depart Anfield with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq imminent.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Deal to be signed next week for £12m plus add-ons fee to Liverpool.



Three year contract agreed two weeks ago.



Here we go, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/ziufYP0hyG Jordan Henderson has completed first part of medical tests as new Al Ettifaq player on Friday. Second part wasn’t today; but very soon.Deal to be signed next week for £12m plus add-ons fee to Liverpool.Three year contract agreed two weeks ago.Here we go, confirmed.

The Reds have shortlisted Southampton star Romeo Lavia as their ideal replacement for the England international. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Merseyside outfit are in ongoing talks with the player's camp.

The Saints are reportedly expecting a transfer fee of £50 million, a price the Reds seem hesitant to pay. Romano told Caught Offside:

“Jordan Henderson to Al Ettifaq is now almost a done deal - a verbal agreement was already in place and I can now also confirm that the player did his medical on Friday night. The deal will be signed next week, so it’s almost completed - Henderson will be leaving Liverpool."

He added on Lavia:

“Staying with Liverpool, they keep working on Romeo Lavia. Nothing is advanced in terms of bids or club-to-club negotiations - still, contacts are taking place with the player’s agents and they are trying to understand the final price tag. Southampton always wanted around £50m but Liverpool are hoping for a different fee. He’s not their only target, but he is a concrete one, and Liverpool are still there.”

It remains to be seen whether the Reds can secure the Southampton midfielder's services.