Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold escapes unhurt in car accident ahead of Everton clash - Reports

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly escaped unhurt as his £90,000 Range Rover crashed into a BMW X5 ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Everton (October 21).

It has been reported by The Sun that the BMW in front of the full-back's car collided with a high-voltage power line on a wet country lane near Knutsford, Cheshire. Luckily enough, neither driver was injured, but the pair were shocked by the incident.

Speaking after the footballer's lucky escape, one source told the aforementioned publication:

"The wind was so powerful it suddenly ripped up the pylon. It was really terrifying. It’s a miracle nobody was hurt. Someone could have easily been killed.

“What are the chances of that happening? Alexander-Arnold must feel like he’s cheated death. A few seconds later and it could have gone through his windscreen. It’s absolutely treacherous out there.”

A police statement read after the accident:

"At 10.34am this morning we were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a black Range Rover and a BMW.

“An electricity pole had fallen into the road, causing the accident. Nobody was injured and everything was cleared by 1.05pm. We called the energy company and had the electricity turned off."

The 25-year-old will now look forward to taking the field against Merseyside rivals Everton on Saturday, October 21. The Reds enter this fixture placed fourth in the Premier League table, while the Toffees are 16th.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's full-back partner Andrew Robertson set to undergo surgery

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson (via Getty Images)

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's full-back partner Andrew Robertson will undergo surgery following a shoulder injury he picked up in Scotland's recent loss against Spain on October 12.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp spoke to the press ahead of the Merseyside derby, confirming that the Scotland international will undergo surgery for his dislocated right shoulder. Klopp said (via This is Anfield):

"There was a little chance we could try without, but after talking to pretty much all the experts it looks like surgery will be the best for the long term.That means he will be out for a while. Don’t know exactly how long, but a shoulder surgery is not an easy one."

Robertson has appeared in every Premier League match for Liverpool this season, bagging one goal. Greece international Kostas Tsimikas is expected to fill in for him.