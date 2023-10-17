Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold joins Ryan Reynolds and Anthony Joshua as investor in the Alpine F1 team

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has joined Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds and Olympic gold medal-winning boxer Anthony Joshua as an investor in the Alpine Formula 1 team.

Alexander-Arnold, 25, is one of a number of sportsmen to form part of the strategic investment being made in motor racing by investment firm APEX. He has joined as part of the group created by Otro Capital that secured a 24 percent stake in Alpine as part of a $200 million deal.

Speaking about the project, Alexander-Arnold elaborated (h/t GOAL):

"I am delighted to lead an investor group investing in Alpine F1. The opportunity is exciting, F1 is growing massively worldwide and I look forward to contributing to that growth. The sport brings together teamwork, pinpoint accuracy and innovation in a pressure-filled environment, these are aspects of my game we have in common."

Apart from the Liverpool defender and the other two aforesaid names, a number of other known faces are a part of the initial agreement. Golf icon Rory McIlroy, tennis ace Alexander Zverev, and American football star Patrick Mahomes are also a few investors in the F1 team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold lauds Liverpool new boy Dominik Szoboszlai after excellent start

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold hailed Dominik Szoboszlai as a natural-born footballer, saying:

"I think he's just a natural-born football player. I think you just get a feeling with someone who just knows and understands the game. They don't overcomplicate it. There's not a certain system or a certain way of playing that brings the best out of them. They can do everything and it's just natural. That's the vibe you get with him."

Speaking highly of the Hungarian's qualities, the Liverpool star added:

"He's a talent that's very special. He's an exceptional player and a great lad as well, so he's someone who is very exciting for the club, very exciting for himself as well. He's someone we're going to need to perform and he understands that and demands that from himself, so he's a great addition to the squad."

Szoboszlai, 22, arrived for £60 million from RB Leipzig as a part of the Merseyside club's midfield rebuild earlier this July. He has started eight of his 11 appearances so far, contributing two goals along the way.

A right-footed box-to-box operator, Szoboszlai is next likely to feature in Liverpool's home encounter against Everton on Saturday, October 21.