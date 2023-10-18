Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold names Arsenal legend as his 'favorite' Premier League player of all time

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has named Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as his favorite Premier League player of all time.

In a recent video uploaded on the YouTube account of the Premier League, the Englishman was asked about the player that he would want to play alongside. He was asked to choose from players across the generations.

Replying to the question, Alexander-Arnold quickly took the name of former French forward, Theirry Henry. The 25-year-old said:

“Henry. My favorite, favorite Premier League player.”

During his time in the Premier League, Thierry Henry was known as one of the most prolific attackers in the tournament. He joined Arsenal from Juventus in 1999 and later went on to make 377 appearances for the Gunners, where he recorded 228 goals and 103 assists.

Henry also played for Barcelona in his professional career before he went to the United States and represented New York Red Bulls. The answer came up as a surprise for a few fans because Alexander-Arnold has always been a huge Liverpool supporter. Moreover, he's also an Anfield Academy product.

Liverpool suffers major injury blow after defender gets injured during international break

According to a Daily Mirror football journalist David Maddock, Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson will be missing around 10 weeks of action. This absence will be due to a shoulder injury he suffered during the international break.

The former Hull City defender sustained a shoulder injury against Spain on October 13 (Friday). Scotland lost against Spain 2-0. However, they managed to book a berth in the 2024 UEFA Euro. Scotland boss Steve Clarke said about Robertson's injury (via the Standard):

"Obviously he’s hurt his shoulder. We’ll have a look, [he’ll] obviously go back to his club.”

Apart from the Scotland captain, English left-back Luke Chambers has also suffered an ankle injury during training. According to the Times' Paul Joyce, Chambers' injury is not serious but he will be sidelined for a few weeks.

Other names such as Stefan Bajcetic, Cody Gakpo, and Thiago Alcantara are already sidelined due to injuries with no tentative return dates.