Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold names Arsenal legend as the one player he would have loved to play with

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed in an interview that he would have loved to play alongside former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry in his career. The Englishman, who is regarded as one of the best right-backs in world football, revealed his admiration for the legendary forward in the interview.

These days, Premier League footballers often face unconventional interviews, and Alexander-Arnold was the latest to do so. He was approached by the Professional Footballers' Association, who asked him questions for 66 seconds, in accordance with his jersey number at Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was asked to name a Premier League legend he would have loved to play with, and his instant choice was Arsenal legend Henry. The 24-year-old grew up watching the Frenchman dominating the Premier League during his time at Arsenal, a period in which he was among the world's best.

Thierry Henry enjoyed a successful spell in the Premier League with Arsenal and was a key member of their Invincibles squad in 2004. He ended his Premier League career with 175 goals and 80 assists in only 258 appearances, all of which came for Arsenal.

He is the Gunners' record goalscorer with 228 goals in 377 appearances and won seven trophies at the club. The France U-21 manager won the Premier League Golden Boot four times in his eight years as an Arsenal player.

Henry was named the FWA Player of the Year three times, more than any other player in Premier League history, and the PFA Player of the Year twice. He left Arsenal for Barcelona in 2007 before returning briefly on loan in 2012.

Trent Alexander-Arnold out for Liverpool with knee injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been his usual impressive self for Liverpool this season, with two goals and three assists in the Premier League. However, Jurgen Klopp will have to navigate the next few weeks without the right-back after he picked up a knee injury.

Alexander-Arnold suffered a slight tear to his knee ligament, which is expected to keep him out of action until late January, at the earliest. With the Reds sitting two points clear of Manchester City atop the standings, Klopp will rue missing his vice-captain and one of his most important players.

The Reds will have to find a way to navigate this month without the 24-year-old, who now joins the likes of Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo in being unavailable this month. They hope to have the Englishman back for their home match against Chelsea on January 31.