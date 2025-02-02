Liverpool star unhappy with club blocking move to Saudi Arabia - Reports

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is reportedly unhappy with the club for blocking his potential move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr this month. The Uruguay international was a target for the Knights of Najd, who have since seen their transfer window slam shut on Friday.

Al-Nassr were in the market for a new striker this month as they sought to get a player to share the goalscoring burden with Cristiano Ronaldo. One of their first targets was Darwin Nunez, and The Sun reported that they sent a £70 million bid for the striker, which the Reds rejected. The report has also revealed that the 25-year-old is unhappy, seeing as he is not enjoying the best of times at Anfield.

Nunez has lost his place in the starting XI at the club since the arrival of Arne Slot in the summer. He has made 30 appearances this season, exactly half of which have been starts, and has scored only six goals for his side. He was open to exploring new opportunities, as he apparently believes that his talents are not being best utilized by the Reds.

Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score both goals for Liverpool in their 2-0 win over Brentford last month, showing what he is capable of. Despite his heroics, he has played only 42 minutes since then, twice coming off the bench against Ipswich Town and Bournemouth.

Al-Nassr did not allow their failure to land Nunez deter them as they went for another South American striker from the Premier League. They paid a fee of around £64 million to sign Jhon Duran from Aston Villa in a club-record deal just before their transfer deadline.

Liverpool star suffers injury in win over Bournemouth

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury in the game against Bournemouth (February 1). The Englishman featured from the start as the Reds ran away 2-0 winners at the Vitality Stadium thanks to a Mohamed Salah brace.

Alexander-Arnold was taken off after 70 minutes of the game as he had gone down and remained on the turf with what appeared to be an injury. He was quickly replaced by fellow academy graduate Conor Bradley, who deputized in his absence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the senior pros at Liverpool whose contract expires at the end of the season. The 26-year-old right-back had offers to leave for Real Madrid this month but appears set to remain at Anfield, particularly with his new injury situation.

