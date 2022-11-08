Liverpool striker Bobby Firmino misses out on Brazil's 26-man squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar 

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has missed out on Brazil's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Firmino, 31, has been in impressive form for the Reds this season.

He was expected to play a bit-part role following the arrival of Darwin Nunez from Benfica for £64 million.

However, Firmino has been a key member of Jurgen Klopp's side's attack, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 19 appearances across competitions.

His performances for Liverpool this season had many expecting him to be called up by Tite for the FIFA World Cup with Brazil.

The former Hoffenheim striker has earned 55 international caps for Selecao, scoring 17 goals.

Firmino was part of Brazil's squad for international friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia in September but did not feature.

The veteran striker has missed out on a place in Brazil's squad for the FIFA World Cup.

Tite has instead opted to choose the following attackers:

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Antony (Manchester United)

Raphinha (Barcelona)

Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Pedro (Flamengo)

Brazil kick off their World Cup campaign in Group G when they face Serbia on 24 November.

Tite's men then face Switzerland on 28 November and Cameroon on 2 December.

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Mexico's Alexis Vega, who could impress at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Vega is being closely watched by the Reds

Liverpool are tracking Guadalajara winger Vega, 24, ahead of the FIFA World Cup, as per TEAMTalk.

The Mexican attacker has scored 24 goals and provided 23 assists in 121 appearances.

Vega can play as a winger or down the middle and he may just be one to watch at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Guadalajara attacker has earned 21 international caps for Mexico, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Liverpool are reportedly joined in their pursuit of Vega by Real Madrid, Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He is expected to be a key player for Mexico at the World Cup and it may be a springboard for him to make the jump to a top European side.

Vega has two years left on his contract with Guadalajara and is valued by Transfermarkt at just €8 million (£6.7 million).

Liverpool do boast a number of top attackers, including Firmino, Nunez, Mohamed Salah, and Luis Diaz.

However, it seems as if Klopp's side are keen on once again securing an emerging talent, as they did when they signed Diaz from FC Porto for £37 million in January.

