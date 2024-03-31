"Liverpool struck gold", "Best midfielder in the Premier League" - Fans hail Reds superstar's 'special' performance in 2-1 Brighton win

Liverpool fans on X have hailed Alexis Mac Allister after he impressed in their 2-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Sunday, March 31.

Brighton took a shock lead within two minutes after Danny Welbeck scored a screamer into the top-right corner from distance. Luis Diaz leveled the scores in the 27th minute with a clever finish, before Mohamed Salah secured all three points for the Reds in the 65th minute with a fine finish into the bottom-left corner.

Alexis Mac Allister had an outstanding game, dictating the tempo of the Reds' attacks. Moreover, his clever through-ball set up Salah's winner as well. The Argentine completed 58 out of his 63 passes with an accuracy of 92 percent, created five big chances, made six recoveries, and won five duels in midfield.

Liverpool fans praised Mac Allister with one fan saying:

"Liverpool struck gold with Alexis MacAllister! His stamina, passion, and vision are running that midfield!"

Another fan wrote:

"I’m not joking when I say Mac Allister is the best midfielder in the Premier League right now."

Here are some more reactions from X:

Mac Allister has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season.

How did Liverpool fare in their 2-1 win against Brighton?

Liverpool were made to work hard as they kept their title hopes alive with an impressive 2-1 win against Brighton on Sunday. They are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 67 points from 29 games, three points above second-placed Arsenal.

Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed (via Fotmob):

The Reds dominated possession with 55 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 573 passes with an accuracy of 88 percent. In contrast, the Seagulls had 45 percent possession and attempted 461 passes with an accuracy of 85 percent.

The Reds dominated in attack, landing a mammoth total of 30 shots, with eight being on target. On the other hand, Brighton had nine shots, landing three on target.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. will next be in action against Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday, April 4.