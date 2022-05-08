“Liverpool struggled to control that” – Jonathan Woodgate highlights Antonio Conte strategy that troubled Reds during draw with Spurs

Former Real Madrid defender Jonathan Woodgate praised Antonio Conte's compact formation which helped Tottenham Hotspur secure a point against Liverpool.

The sides played out a tense 1-1 draw at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday with Luis Diaz canceling out Son Heung-min's opener.

The Reds had more shots, completed more passes and held more possession but struggled to break down a stoic Spurs outfit that withstood waves of Liverpool pressure.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Woodgate hailed Conte's tactics, saying:

“It was a masterclass by Antonio Conte, how he set his team up. Really difficult to beat, rigid 5-4-1 formation, compact, no space between the lines."

“They broke with pace and Liverpool struggled to control that."

Tottenham broke the deadlock in the 56th minute following a brilliant move that was capped off by Son.

But another 18 minutes later, the Reds were back in the game through a Diaz goal that took a deflection off Rodrigo Bentancur.

B/R Football @brfootball



Liverpool drop vital points in the Premier League title race FT: Liverpool 1-1 TottenhamLiverpool drop vital points in the Premier League title race FT: Liverpool 1-1 TottenhamLiverpool drop vital points in the Premier League title race 😬 https://t.co/M7u0AWnXeA

While it was an important point for them in the title race, Manchester City now have the chance to move three points clear with a win over Newcastle.

Woodgate feels the initiative now lies with the Sky Blues, saying:

“Luis Diaz got a goal that could be important but it is over to Manchester City. They’ve got it all to do now, to beat a Newcastle side playing really well under Eddie Howe.”

Jurgen Klopp's men return to action on Tuesday with a clash away to Aston Villa.

Liverpool's Premier League hopes all but over

Manchester City will surely feel encouraged after last night's draw between Liverpool and Tottenham.

A win for them is very much expected despite Newcastle's good form in recent weeks and will see them go three points clear at the top.

Although three more games remain in the season after this week, it's hard to see City dropping points against Wolves, West Ham or Aston Villa.

The Merseyside giants' Premier League title hopes could well be over after tonight, but there could still be one final twist in the tale.

Either way, the side can be proud of another emphatic title charge while also competing in all three cup competitions, having won one already.

