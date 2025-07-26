Liverpool suffer blow as defender departs pre-season tour after picking up injury

Liverpool have been dealt a massive blow after Joe Gomez departed the Reds' pre-season tour of Asia due to an Achilles injury. The 28-year-old defender is set to undergo treatment at the AXA Training Centre.
As a result, Joe Gomez is set to miss the Reds' upcoming friendly against AC Milan later today (July 26). Arne Slot spoke to Liverpool's official website earlier today and reported:
"He was, of course, with us for the first part of the week, but he had some Achilles problems. We thought it was better to assess it back in England and for him to work on him to come back to the team, probably in more ideal circumstances for him than be part of the group that every time goes out. So, we decided to let him go back to England. But we hope and expect to have him back soon."
Gomez was expected to play an important role for Slot this summer following Jarell Quansah's departure to Bayer Leverkusen on July 2. The Reds currently have only two senior centre-backs fit in the shape of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, with youngster Luca Stephenson also available.
Additionally, to make matters worse, Konate has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer after reportedly failing to make progress on a contract extension with Liverpool. The Reds could be forced to sign a centre-back this summer, having already been linked with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi.
"That surprised me but it’s also what I was looking for" - Milos Kerkez reveals what 'surprised' him after completing Liverpool transfer
Liverpool left-back Milos Kerkez has admitted that he was left pleasantly surprised by the professionalism and high standards at the club. The Hungary international joined the Reds from Bournemouth for a reported transfer fee of £40 million on June 26, 2025.
Kerkez established himself as a consistent left-back for Bournemouth over the past two seasons and is an ideal successor to Andy Robertson. The 21-year-old is renowned for his pace, attacking threat, and high defensive work rate.
Kerkez was asked if anything had 'surprised' him since joining the Reds, to which he told Liverpool's official website (h/t Rousing the Kop):
"Of course I know it is one of the biggest clubs in the world and when I came it just surprised me also how professional everything is and how high a level everything is. And that you really have to work hard every single day to compete. It’s the highest level. That surprised me but it’s also what I was looking for, so I’m really happy.”
Milos Kerkez will be aiming to make an impact for the Reds in their upcoming friendly against AC Milan later today.