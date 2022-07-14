Liverpool suffer injury blow as 25-year old once again picks up hamstring injury

Liverpool have been dealt a significant setback as Diogo Jota has picked up a hamstring injury during pre-season training.

The Portuguese ace was on an extended break and joined his teammates in Thailand last Saturday for their pre-season tour. He did not feature in Liverpool's 4-0 loss to Manchester United in a friendly on Tuesday.

The Reds forward continued to train with the squad the following day after the game. But Liverpool ECHO's chief writer Ian Doyle has now reported that Jota was hurt on Wednesday during the training session and will now be assessed accordingly.

Ian Doyle @IanDoyleSport Diogo Jota has suffered an injury setback. Will have tests having got hurt during the training session on Wednesday. #LFC will wait for results but in same area as previous hamstring injury suffered in summer

He claimed that the striker could have exacerbated the hamstring injury he picked up while playing for Portugal over the summer.

The 25-year old forward had ruled himself out of the friendly against the Red Devils at the Rajamangala Stadium in Thailand on Tuesday.

He did it as a precautionary measure as he was still recovering and believed the game could have stalled the process.

While speaking to the club's official website (via Liverpool ECHO) before the friendly, Jota said:

Yeah, a hamstring injury [in] the last game with Portugal, very unlucky! But it happened and I just had the summer to recover well and start the pre-season at 100 per cent.

[The game] probably too soon. As well, because I was with the national team I just came back yesterday as well, so I still need to do the last steps to be 100 per cent with the team so probably that is too soon. But I will be ready very, very soon."

Jurgen Klopp will hope the issue does not further delay the Jota's return to the team ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season. The Liverpool striker played a crucial part in the Reds' success last season, keeping their hopes of a quadruple alive until the final few days.

The 25-year old contributed 21 goals and eight assists in 55 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota heaps praise on new signing Darwin Nunez

The Portugal international lavished praise on the his club's new signing Darwin Nunez. The Reds signed Nunez for a club-record fee of £85 million this summer following his explosive performances at Benfica in the Portuguese top-flight.

Speaking on the Uruguayan's arrival, Jota said, via Liverpool ECHO:

"I follow the Portuguese league obviously and what he [Nunez] did last year was amazing. It is not as easy as people might think! He scored loads of goals, including in the Champions League and against us, so I think we can expect that from him. Hopefully, he can have the same impact that Luis [Diaz] had last year because that will be important for us."

The former Benfica striker scored a whooping 34 goals along with four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions last season.

“He made my life quite hard. So I'm really happy that he's wearing our shirt. He has a lot of quality and I'm looking forward to seeing him scoring goals for us.” Joel Matip on facing Darwin Nunez last season:“He made my life quite hard. So I'm really happy that he's wearing our shirt. He has a lot of quality and I'm looking forward to seeing him scoring goals for us.” #lfc [lfc] Joel Matip on facing Darwin Nunez last season: “He made my life quite hard. So I'm really happy that he's wearing our shirt. He has a lot of quality and I'm looking forward to seeing him scoring goals for us.” #lfc [lfc] https://t.co/objOXwpjlT

