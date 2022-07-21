"Liverpool didn't suit me as a city" - Ex-Premier League striker explains why he failed to produce the goods at Anfield 

Former Liverpool striker Andriy Voronin has claimed that he failed to leave his mark at the Premier League club due to the weather in the city and the Merseyside accent.

Voronin, who rose to prominence during his time at Bayer Leverkusen, joined the Reds in the summer of 2007 under then-manager Rafael Benitez. The Ukrainian made just 40 appearances for the Reds, registering just six goals and five assists, before being sold in 2010.

Speaking to GOAL, Voronin shed light on the problems he faced during his time in the maritime city in northwest England. He said:

"Scouse. I understood almost nothing, my English wasn't good anyway. When Carragher and Gerrard talked, I asked them to repeat it in English. Liverpool didn't suit me as a city overall, even though it has a lot of history to offer, such as the Beatles. My father is a big fan of the band. When I told him I had signed with Liverpool, he started crying."

He continued:

"I also couldn't cope with the weather and the rhythm of the games without a winter break. I was just traveling and playing, which was very exhausting."

Speaking on the subject of the toughest defenders he faced during his playing career, the 42-year-old said:

"Carragher, among others. I hated playing against him in training. I would also include Fabio Cannavaro, a great player and a great guy. Playing against Roberto Carlos was a disaster. He runs so much, he has two or three hearts!"

Voronin, who earned 74 international caps for Ukraine, most recently worked for Dynamo Moscow as an assistant manager.

Gabriel Agbonlahor issues warning to Liverpool

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that the Reds will find it difficult to compete with Manchester City this season.

Speaking to Football Insider, he elaborated:

"They [Liverpool] can compete. For me, it's going to be very hard for them to win the Premier League and the Champions League. Manchester City are a level above now. To bring [Julian] Alvarez, to bring in [Erling] Haaland and Kalvin Phillips. They have strengthened."

He added:

"Liverpool have brought in [Darwin] Nunez who still has a lot to learn. You don't know which way it's going to go with him. He could be unbelievable or it could take him a season. To lose [Sadio] Mane, to not bring in another midfielder. It's going to be harder for them to keep up with Manchester City."

