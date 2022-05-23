Liverpool superstar faces race against time to be fit for UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid

Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara faves a race against time to get fit for the UEFA Champions League final clash with Real Madrid.

The Spaniard went off with an injury right before half-time of their 3-1 win over Wolves on the final Premier League matchday on Sunday. With only six days left before the all-important showdown in Paris, Alcantara is doubtful for the trip after what was later diagnosed as an Achilles injury.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is now sweating over Alcantara's fitness. As per Empire of the Kop, his participation on Saturday depends on how he reacts to treatment over the coming days.

Empire of the Kop @empireofthekop #LFC



[via Thiago Alcantara's Achilles injury is thought to potentially not be season-ending. Though, the Spaniard faces a race against time to be available for the Champions League final[via @RichJolly Thiago Alcantara's Achilles injury is thought to potentially not be season-ending. Though, the Spaniard faces a race against time to be available for the Champions League final 🇪🇸 #LFC[via @RichJolly] https://t.co/pY4Njs3y2e

His knock comes at a time when Fabinho is also in a similar situation after the Brazilian picked up a hamstring problem in recent weeks.

He has missed their last three games because of that and might start in Liverpool's midfield, if deemed fit, to cement Alcantara's void. Having both first-choice midfielders doubtful because of injury is far from an ideal position to be in, especially with the final just days away.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Fabinho is continuing his recovery from a hamstring injury that has forced him to miss the past three matches. Jürgen Klopp will hope that the 28-year-old Brazilian can step up his training at the end of the week. NEW: Fabinho is continuing his recovery from a hamstring injury that has forced him to miss the past three matches. Jürgen Klopp will hope that the 28-year-old Brazilian can step up his training at the end of the week. #awlive [paul joyce - times] 🚨 NEW: Fabinho is continuing his recovery from a hamstring injury that has forced him to miss the past three matches. Jürgen Klopp will hope that the 28-year-old Brazilian can step up his training at the end of the week. #awlive [paul joyce - times] https://t.co/qXIrBjNC2L

Klopp has also confirmed that outgoing striker Divock Origi won't play a part in the Real Madrid showpiece after picking up an injury during training on Sunday. He's set to join newly crowned Serie A champions AC Milan on a free transfer.

As for Real Madrid, the La Liga winners have a near-perfect health record, with only David Alaba a minor concern. The Austrian star missed their last five top-flight games because of an addcutor problem. However, manager Carlo Ancelotti later confirmed that he was dropped from their final domestic matchday team just as a precaution.

Ancelotti also said that Alaba will be available for the Paris final. The former Bayern Munich star has been a key figure in defence for them since arriving on a free transfer from the Bundesliga giants last summer. Alaba's experience could be key against Liverpool's menacing frontline.

Liverpool and Real Madrid meet in 2018 final rematch

Four years ago, Liverpool and Real Madrid contested the 2018 final in Kiev, which the latter comfortably won 3-1.

B/R Football @brfootball



The 2021-22 Champions League final will be a rematch of 2018 REAL MADRID vs. LIVERPOOLThe 2021-22 Champions League final will be a rematch of 2018 REAL MADRID vs. LIVERPOOLThe 2021-22 Champions League final will be a rematch of 2018 💪 https://t.co/42IvgAu75H

It was a night where everything went wrong for the Reds. They lost Mohamed Salah early to an injury and saw their goalkeeper Loris Karius gift Madrid two goals with embarrassing howlers.

Despite Klopp's men gaining redemption a year later, the painful experience from that final is still fresh in their memory.

