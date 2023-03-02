Liverpool superstar Mo Salah’s wife Magi Sadeq and their relationship history

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah met his wife Magi Sadeeq at school when he lived in the Egyptian village of Basion Gharbia. The pacey attacker is a true family man, and he returns to his native place every Ramadan and shares his immense wealth with the residents of the area.

Salah and Sadiq got married in 2013 and have two children. Their first daughter Makka was born in 2014. The winger used to play for Chelsea at that time. Kayyan, Salah's second daughter, was born on February 2020. That came almost nine months after Liverpool had a stunning comeback win from three goals down against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield.

The Egyptian player has established himself as a legend for the Reds since arriving at the club in 2017. He has scored 175 goals and provided 72 assists in 289 games for the Anfield club.

The 30-year-old has played 35 games for Jurgen Klopp's team this season, scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists.

Will Mohamed Salah leave Liverpool in summer?

Liverpool have struggled this season. They're seventh in the Premier League with 36 points from 13 games. Jurgen Klopp's team chances of securing a top-four finish are appearing tough. They could well be missing the UEFA Champions League next season.

That has fuelled talks of their Egyptian superstar Salah leaving in the summer. The player's agent Ramy Abbas Issa, though, rubbished the notion, tweeting:

"Nonsense. This was never discussed or thought about. Not qualifying to the Champions League hasn’t even crossed our minds."

The No. 11 has been phenomenal for the Reds since arriving the club. He was an integral part of the team that won the UEFA Champions League (2019) and Premier League a year later.

Fans would hope that their talismanic forward stays at the club for the foreseeable future and continue to create more history.

