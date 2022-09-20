Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah sends special message as Great Britain pay tribute and bid final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah penned a special message on the occasion of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19. The Egyptian bid an emotional farewell to her, commemorating her legacy and service to Great Britain.

Some of the most respected leaders around the globe gathered at Westminster Abbey to pay their respects to the late Queen on Monday. It was an event like no other and united almost every household in Great Britain, as they offered their Queen a final goodbye.

Being one of the leaders at Liverpool, Salah took it upon himself to pay his respects via a well-articulated social media post.

Mohamed Salah @MoSalah Today, the people of Great Britain and the world pay tribute and bid a final farewell to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, commemorating her legacy and unwavering service. My thoughts are with the Royal Family on this historic and emotional day. Today, the people of Great Britain and the world pay tribute and bid a final farewell to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, commemorating her legacy and unwavering service. My thoughts are with the Royal Family on this historic and emotional day. https://t.co/CdBq1cU2rT

Mohamed Salah has been below his brilliant best for Liverpool this season, recording only two goals and two assists in six Premier League matches. With their talisman struggling, the Reds have had a hard time finding their feet in the English top flight. Having picked up only nine points from six games (2 wins, 3 draws, 1 defeat), they are currently seventh in the Premier League standings.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah criticized for condoling Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Mohamed Salah’s emotional message to the late Queen and her family was met with jeers by a section of his fans. While some pointed out how the Africans were colonized by the British Empire, others reminded him of the destruction the Empire had caused to his country.

Here are some of the tweets that called out Salah on Monday:

Rix @CFCXKBFC @MoSalah Does his management even have shame? , Salah comes from Egypt we all know what the British Empire has done to Africa @MoSalah Does his management even have shame? , Salah comes from Egypt we all know what the British Empire has done to Africa

Let's treat him as just a footballer.. A legend but only of football..He is not Mohamed Aboutrika @MoSalah I wasn't gona talk about it but let's just say that at this point & in many occasions Mo Salah only represents himself.. he's not a symbol of Muslims or Arabs or what we stand for.Let's treat him as just a footballer.. A legend but only of football..He is not Mohamed Aboutrika @MoSalah I wasn't gona talk about it but let's just say that at this point & in many occasions Mo Salah only represents himself.. he's not a symbol of Muslims or Arabs or what we stand for.Let's treat him as just a footballer.. A legend but only of football..He is not Mohamed Aboutrika

ً @Raheem7ii Mohamed Salah @MoSalah Today, the people of Great Britain and the world pay tribute and bid a final farewell to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, commemorating her legacy and unwavering service. My thoughts are with the Royal Family on this historic and emotional day. Today, the people of Great Britain and the world pay tribute and bid a final farewell to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, commemorating her legacy and unwavering service. My thoughts are with the Royal Family on this historic and emotional day. https://t.co/CdBq1cU2rT Liverpool don't rate the queen like that and Egypt suffered under her, this PR disasterclass is one for the ages twitter.com/MoSalah/status… Liverpool don't rate the queen like that and Egypt suffered under her, this PR disasterclass is one for the ages twitter.com/MoSalah/status…

This is not the first time the Egyptian is facing the wrath of his followers on social media (via OPIndia). He was called out last Christmas for celebrating the global holiday with his family. A section of Muslim fans were unhappy to see him taking part in the festivities of a different culture. It was the third consecutive time that he had faced criticism for celebrating the holiday.

