Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah and Tottenham forward Son Heung-min congratulate each other after sharing Premier League Golden Boot

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung Min have congratulated each other for jointly winning the 2021-22 Premier League Golden Boot.

Salah, 29, and Son, 29, ended the season with 23 goals. It has been a phenomenal season for the duo, with the pair having been instrumental in their respective team's success.

Liverpool ended their league campaign just a point behind champions Manchester City, while Tottenham sealed a fourth-placed finish on the final day of the season.

Son Heung Min returned home to South Korea and was heralded by fans. Salah reacted to Son's homecoming by tweeting:

"Congratulations Sonny!"

The South Korean forward responded to his Premier League colleague, tweeting:

"Thank you congratulations Mo."

Salah isn't done with his season, as his Liverpool team head to Paris to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 28.

He is among the favourites for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award for his spectacular campaign with the Reds, having struck 31 times across competitions.

Son Heung Min, meanwhile, will hope his Spurs side to be contending for major titles next season. He'll also hope to be at the forefront of their success.

Tottenham to end Liverpool and Manchester City's Premier League stranglehold?

Jurgen Klopp (left) and Pep Guardiola have dominated the Premier League.

Following the appointment Antonio Conte in November last year, Spurs staged a phenomenal rise up the league table.

They were sitting in eighth place in the league and looked likely to finish outside the top four. However, an impressive run of form saw Spurs claim fourth spot at the expense of their neighbours Arsenal.

The remarkable turnaround Tottenham have staged under Conte could bode well for their hopes heading into next season. The north London side have had a £150 million cash injection from majority shareholders ENIC Sports Inc.

If Conte is given the funds to go and get the players he desires to build the squad, they could flourish, considering the success of his January acquistions.

Dejan Kulusevski has been in impressive form since joining from Juventus, and Rodrigo Bentancur has been consistent in midfield. Spurs could go further than a top-four challenge and potentially interrupt Liverpool and Manchester City's Premier League stranglehold.

Tottenham took points off both City and the Reds this season, beating the league champions twice (1-0 and 3-2). They managed a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on May 7 that eventually cost Jurgen Klopp's team the title.

