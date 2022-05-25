Liverpool superstar suggests Manchester United are 'far away' from competing for major honors

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has commented on Manchester United's lack of recent success.

The Red Devils suffered a miserable campaign after recording their lowest ever points total in the Premier League era, having failed to qualify for next season's Champions League. United have failed to win a trophy since the Europa League in 2017 and haven't won the domestic league title since 2013.

In contrast, Liverpool have endured a stunning renaissance under Jurgen Klopp in recent times, having won every trophy available to them since United's last major triumph, including the Premier League and Champions League.

Speaking to the Blockasset YouTube channel, Alexander-Arnold took a swipe at his club's great rivals, as he said:

"Growing up, I remember looking at Manchester United and thinking what it would be like to be them going for league titles every year, Champions League trophies every year."

The 23-year-old added:

"They’re probably thinking, ‘we shouldn’t have taken that sustained period of success for granted because now it seems like we’re far away from it’."

Trent Alexander-Arnold hungry for more trophies at Liverpool

The Liverpool-born right-back is widely recognised as one of the best full-backs currently in world football right now, having created 19 assists in his 46 appearances this term.

Following his side's FA Cup victory over Chelsea, Alexander-Arnold became the youngest ever player to win all six major trophies available to an English club, as well as being set to start in his third Champions League final in five seasons against Real Madrid on Saturday, 28 May.

Speaking to The Guardian, the England defender spoke of his desire to claim more silverware at Anfield. He said:

“Growing up you never think you will win all these trophies. You see legendary players who do that and you think it is unbelievable. To be able to say I have done that at such a young age is a dream come true and it is motivation to go on and carry on winning more trophies."

“Hopefully there is a lot more to come. The motivation is to win them all again and keep winning and keep adding to the trophy cabinet."

“Days like (the FA Cup final) help me. I think it comes from within and thinking about what I want my legacy to be and where I think my potential is as a player."

"The sky is the limit really, so I want to push on and never be satisfied. I will keep my head down, try and win more trophies and hopefully at the end of my career I can be proud of what I have done.”

