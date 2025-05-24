Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold shares message on social media ahead of his final game at Anfield

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has shared a message on social media ahead of the Reds' final Premier League match of the 2024-25 campaign against Crystal Palace. It will be the English right-back’s last match for the Merseyside club, as he will leave his boyhood club when his contract expires this summer.

Ad

Alexander-Arnold grew through the ranks at Liverpool and has only played for the Reds in his career so far. He joined the youth team in 2004 and was promoted to the senior team in 2016. His departure this summer means he has spent 21 years at the club.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against Palace, which will be his final match for the club, Alexander-Arnold took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), posting a picture of himself and a pair of boots. He captioned it with:

Ad

Trending

“20 years. Gave it everything.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his nine years in Liverpool’s senior team, Alexander-Arnold played a key role in the club’s success, winning multiple trophies, with the most recent being the 2024-25 Premier League title. He is expected to join Real Madrid as a free agent this summer.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot on if Trent Alexander-Arnold will play against Crystal Palace

Arne Slot said he is yet to decide whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will feature in the match against Crystal Palace on Sunday. The Englishman's decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season was met with fury from a lot of Liverpool fans.

Ad

The 26-year-old came on as a substitute in the Reds’ 2-2 draw with Arsenal but was welcomed with boos from fans. He was an unused substitute in the 3-2 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion in the following game.

In the pre-match press conference on Friday, Slot was asked if Alexander-Arnold would feature against Crystal Palace. He said in response (via Liverpool's official website):

"I haven't decided on that one yet. But I think this should be a day that everybody is going to enjoy. It's been 35 years, everybody is waiting for this moment – [not] everybody but the Liverpool fans are waiting for this moment – and I think we've set the example against Tottenham. I don't think I've ever been part of seeing celebration done in a nicer way than that day. And one of the two things that made me emotional was how we arrived at the stadium when the fans were singing for us. And the second one is that I've met in the last few weeks multiple people telling me, 'I'm going to Anfield now for all my life but I've never felt a day what was more special than that one, Tottenham at home."

Ad

Slot added:

“So, I am hoping that we can add a moment like this to it. And I think everybody that's in the stadium deserves to be there – the fans, the staff, but also the players and one of my players is Trent, so he definitely deserves to be there as well because he's been part of an incredible, successful season and incredible, successful years at this club. I can only hope that we do it one more time over what we did against Tottenham and I have a lot of trust in our fans to do the same again.”

Alexander-Arnold has registered 12 goal contributions for Liverpool across competitions this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More