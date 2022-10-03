Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp asks management to sign 20-year-old dubbed as the next Sadio Mane - Reports

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are interested in signing Kamaldeen Sulemana from Ligue 1 club Stade Rennais.

The Ghanaian has been in good form for the Ligue 1 side since joining the club in 2021. In 37 appearances across all competitions, he has scored six goals and assisted four more during his time at the French club.

Coming through the youth academies of Stade Rennais, Sulemana started his senior career at FC Nordsjaelland. However, he has since made a return to his former club.

He has scored one goal and provided two assists in 10 games in all competitions for his current club so far this season.

Sulemana operates from the left-wing, a position that Liverpool have been unable to fill the way they would have liked since the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich. Newly-signed Darwin Nunez has underperformed, managing only two goals and providing one assist in his seven games for the club.

Luis Diaz has been good for the Reds. However, Sulemana might be a good back-up for the Colombian.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted to draw against Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool could only manage a draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at home in their latest Premier League fixture on 1 October.

Brighton's Belgian striker Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick. Roberto Firmino's brace and an own goal from Adam Webster meant the game ended level.

While talking to the media after the game, here's what Jurgen Klopp had to say (via liverpool.com):

"To be 100% honest, it is not the first time that we saw a similar situation. Maybe the amount of situations we saw was a bit different, where the ball was kicked high and different situations, but that's a sign for something.

"And the sign is that the confidence level is now not extraordinarily high. In our situation, the things you want to have, getting the confidence back, you want to keep it and increase it."

The German added:

"You want to build on that. It was obvious the first goal especially, and then the second goal didn't help in that. The set-up of Brighton surprised us because we had no idea what they would do [because] it was clear we could not use situations of Brighton's from the last weeks.

"They had a good set-up before, obviously, with Graham Potter and now with Roberto (De Zerbi). He obviously did exactly the right things with them and so it is not new, that happens quite frequently, to be 100% honest."

