"Liverpool tears incoming", "Up all night on Duolingo" - Fans react as Trent Alexander-Arnold speaks fluent Spanish in Real Madrid presentation

Football fans gave their reactions on social media after Trent Alexander-Arnold addressed the crowd in Spanish during his Real Madrid unveiling. Alexander-Arnold reached an agreement to join Los Blancos from Liverpool for a reported €10 million in the ongoing summer transfer window.
During his presentation in Madrid, the Englishman delivered his unveiling speech in Spanish. As a native of England, several fans were not expecting the former Liverpool star to communicate fluently in Spanish.
Some fans jokingly wondered whether Alexander-Arnold had been learning the Spanish language for a long while. Others joked that his move to the Spanish capital had been mapped out and planned even before he announced his departure from Anfield.
"Liverpool tears incoming."
"Too busy learning Spanish to defend properly,” another fan added.
"He has been planning to leave for a LONG time," a fan opined.
"Crying he has had this planned for years fairs scousers,” another chimed in.
"No wonder he got caught lacking at the back post every other week. He was up all night on Duolingo," wrote another.
"Today we welcome one of the best RBs in the world" - Real Madrid President on Trent Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez hailed new signing Trent Alexander-Arnold as one of the best right-backs in the world. He also lauded the Englishman for choosing Madrid over other clubs.
In a briefing during Alexander-Arnold’s unveiling, Perez said (via Madrid Xtra on X):
“We are living an important day for all Madridistas. Today we welcome one of the best RB’s in the world. Who won everything. Who marked an era in a prestigious club like Liverpool.”
He continued (via Madrid Xtra on X):
“Trent, we know what wearing Real Madrid’s shirt means to you. You could’ve chosen another club, but you chose us.”
Alexander-Arnold is expected to replace Dani Carvajal at right-back in Xabi Alonso's starting XI next term.