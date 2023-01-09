Liverpool and Tottenham in battle to sign 27-year-old Premier League star: Reports

Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly competing for the signature of 27-year-old Premier League midfielder Joao Palhinha. The Portuguese player joined Fulham last summer from Sporting CP for a fee of around £17m and has played a big part in the club's sublime form in the Premier League this season.

Palhinha has scored three goals in 18 appearances for the Premier League side this season. Fulham are currently placed seventh in the league table, ahead of sides like Chelsea, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Leicester City.

Palhinha's performances have not gone unnoticed, with the Reds and Tottenham reportedly showing interest in the midfielder.

Liverpool desperately need midfield reinforcements as they have struggled for consistency this campaign. Midfield has been the biggest area of concern for the Reds, who are currently sixth in the table, seven points outside the top-four.

Despite their interest in the 27-year-old Portuguese international, Jude Bellingham is the club's primary target in the transfer market.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥇| “Liverpool want to sign one or two important players in the midfield in 2023, so if something interesting will be on the market now, Liverpool will be ready; but it’s important to say that their main priority remains Jude Bellingham in the summer.” [ @FabrizioRomano 🥇| “Liverpool want to sign one or two important players in the midfield in 2023, so if something interesting will be on the market now, Liverpool will be ready; but it’s important to say that their main priority remains Jude Bellingham in the summer.” [@FabrizioRomano]

Tottenham are also looking to bolster their midfield options and have reportedly made the talented Portuguese their top target in January.

It remains to be seen which club Palhinha will choose if he leaves Fulham. The Cottagers will be reluctant to let him go just six months after he joined, but could be swayed by a substantial bid from either 'big six' side.

The 27-year-old has proven to be a solid addition to Fulham since joining last summer. His passing and defensive skills have made him a valuable asset to the London-based club.

Palhinha also has a wealth of experience, having played for Sporting CP in the Portuguese league and represented his country internationally. At the age of 27, he is in the prime years of his career and would be a solid addition for either Tottenham or Liverpool.

''No move will happen in January'' - Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano updates for Liverpool and Real Madrid target

Liverpool and Real Madrid are reportedly in contact with Jude Bellingham, with the Reds' manager Jurgen Klopp said to be pushing for the transfer.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Liverpool and Real Madrid are in serious contact with Jude Bellingham, with Jurgen Klopp heavily pushing for the transfer. However, no move will happen in January. @FabrizioRomano] NEW: Liverpool and Real Madrid are in serious contact with Jude Bellingham, with Jurgen Klopp heavily pushing for the transfer. However, no move will happen in January. #lfc 🚨 NEW: Liverpool and Real Madrid are in serious contact with Jude Bellingham, with Jurgen Klopp heavily pushing for the transfer. However, no move will happen in January. #lfc [@FabrizioRomano] https://t.co/262RjVudYd

However, in a major blow to their pursuit of the English youngster, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that no move for the young midfielder will happen in January.

Bellingham's performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup caught the attention of many big clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool, and Real Madrid.

