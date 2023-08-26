Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Jurgen Klopp updates on Mohamed Salah future, Piero Hincapie to cost €70m, and more - August 26, 2023

Liverpool will be keen to pick up a win when they travel to St. James' Park on Sunday (August 27) to face Newcastle United in the Premier League. The Reds have one draw and one win from their opening two games of the new league season.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on Mohamed Salah's future. Elsewhere, Piero Hincapie is likely to cost €70m this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Liverpool transfer news from August 26, 2023.

Jurgen Klopp updates on Mohamed Salah future

Mohamed Salah remains linked with a move away from Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has reiterated that Mohamed Salah is not for sale. The Egyptian forward is heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Speaking to the press, as cited by The Kop Times, Klopp said that Salah remains fully focused on Liverpool.

"It’s difficult to talk about media stories as there’s nothing to talk about from our point of view. Mo Salah is a Liverpool player. There’s nothing there. If there was something the answer would be no (he’s not for sale),” said Klopp.

He continued:

"I think about a problem when I have it but there is absolutely nothing at the moment. If there’s something coming I don’t know, then I’d have to think about it. But if something comes, it would be no. Mo is 100% committed to Liverpool Football Club."

The Reds have already bid adieu to Roberto Firmino this summer, while Sadio Mane left last year.

Piero Hincapie to cost €70m

Piero Hincapie has admirers at Anfield

Liverpool could struggle to complete a move for Piero Hincapie this summer, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The Ecuadorian has reportedly turned heads at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp interested in defensive reinforcements. It was previously reported that the Bayer Leverkusen center back could be available for £35m.

However, in his column for CaughtOffside, Falk said that Hincapie is likely to cost around €70m.

"There are many Premier League clubs interested in Piero Hincapie. Liverpool could be one of them. I don’t think there’s enough time to make the deal, as Leverkusen don’t want to sell. If they were forced to think about it, it would have to be a high price – €70m and more," wrote Falk.

He continued:

"I don’t think it’s the right moment for Liverpool to spend this money. I think Schamdtke will know that. Leverkusen are very interested in a loan deal for Luke Chambers – they really want him. This could happen, and so you see there talks between Leverkusen and Jorg Schmadtke, but I think he knows it will be too difficult to get Hincapie."

The Reds are likely to concentrate on midfield reinforcements in the final days of the summer.

Liverpool advised to sign Bryan Mbeumo as Mohamed Salah replacement

Bryan Mbeumo has been a revelation at Gtech Community Stadium

Former Reds striker Stan Collymore has heaped praise on Bryan Mbeumo. The Cameroonian forward has been on the rise since joining Brentford in 2019. Interestingly, his teammate Ivan Toney is on every top club's radar at the moment, although he is unavailable until January.

However, speaking to CaughtOffside, Collymore said that Mbeumo would be an equally attractive prospect.

"Interestingly, it’s actually one of Toney’s Brentford teammates that I think top sides should be taking a closer look at – Bryan Mbeumo – I love him! It may surprise some of you but Mbeumo is my favourite player in the Premier League. I think he’s quality," said Collymore.

He continued:

"Whenever I watch him, he gets the ball close to his feet, he’s very direct, he makes excellent runs in the channels, he can drop deep, he holds the ball up really well, he is very supportive of his striking partner, he gets in the box and poaches goals, he’s physically strong. I could go on and on. He’s a great player!"

Collymore went on to advise his former club to target Mbeumo if Mohamed Salah leaves.

"If Salah does end up leaving Liverpool this summer then I certainly think Jurgen Klopp should consider Brentford’s number 19," said Collymore.

Mbeumo's contract with the Bees runs until 2026, so he could cost a sizeable fee.