Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: La Liga giants looking to sign Wijnaldum, forward to move out on loan, and more - 4th January 2021

Liverpool will hope to open up a gap on closest rivals Manchester United in the Premier League table when they face Southampton on Monday.

The club could also be active in the transfer market as they have a fair share of injury issues at the moment. Let’s take a look at the latest transfer news featuring Liverpool from 4 January 2021:

Barcelona plan to approach Wijnaldum after his contract expires

Liverpool are yet to agree on a new contract with midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, and Barcelona are looking to take advantage of the situation and sign him on a free transfer next summer.

The Blaugrana have been linked with a move for Wijnaldum but it does not look like they will make an offer this January with the presidential elections looming, as per Sky Sports.

Liverpool are still hopeful of tying down the Dutchman to a new contract as he has been a key cog in their successes of the last two seasons. However, Wijnaldum is 30, so it remains to be seen if the Reds will offer him a long-term contract.

Barcelona's top three transfer targets are Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia and Lyon forward Memphis Depay. #awlfc [sky] pic.twitter.com/iBH6Zc8onc — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 4, 2021

Liverpool forward Liam Millar set to join Charlton on loan

Talented Liverpool forward Liam Millar is set to join Charlton on a loan deal until the end of the season, as per reports.

Millar is seen as a future first team prospect by the Liverpool coaching team, and was handed his senior team debut in the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury Town last season.

The 21-year old has made 11 appearances for the Liverpool Under-23 team so far this season. As per Goal, he is likely to sign a new contract with Liverpool and will then head out on loan to Charlton.

The Addicks are currently sixth in the Football League One table, and will hope Millar can aide them in their promotion push in the second half of the season.

Former forward feels Phillips can replace Henderson

Former Premier League forward Garth Crooks believes Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips has what it takes to replace Jordan Henderson at England as well as Liverpool.

Phillips has become the talk of the town this season in the Premier League, and has been a key player for Marcelo Bielsa since he took charge of Leeds United.

The midfielder’s combative displays, as well as his distribution, have earned him his England debut. Crooks feels he can eventually be a long-term successor to Henderson at club and international level.

“Phillips can cover the ground, he's not afraid to stick his foot in, and sees the pass. He doesn't immediately grab your attention but given time you begin to realise the enormous contribution he's making to the game.

“I think he's the perfect replacement for Jordan Henderson and I don't mean just for England,” Crooks wrote in his column for BBC.