Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Mbappe will consider Liverpool move, Klopp asks board to keep monitoring Alaba, and more - 25th January 2021

Liverpool will hope for a positive result in their next Premier League game when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. Let’s take a look at the latest transfer news featuring Liverpool from 25th January 2021.

Mbappe will consider Liverpool move if they make an offer

Kylian Mbappe will consider a move to Liverpool should the Premier League champions make an offer for the Frenchman, ESPN have claimed.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Mbappe, and their lack of transfer activity in January has fuelled rumours that they might make a big signing in the summer.

Mbappe’s contract with PSG expires in the summer of 2022. Other clubs will be able to take advantage of his contract situation next summer if he does not sign an extension.

The Frenchman is still only 22 and is one of the biggest names in football at the moment. He has 14 goals and six assists to his name in the Ligue 1 this season.

Liverpool will not sign Sokratis

Liverpool are in dire need of some defensive reinforcements and were reportedly in touch with Sokratis's representatives last week. The Greek international has been released by Arsenal and is currently a free agent.

As per the Athletic, Liverpool will not pursue a move for Sokratis, who is now set to join Olympiakos. The defender worked with Jürgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund but has not played for a while. His last appearance for Arsenal came last August.

Klopp wants the club to consider signing David Alaba

Jurgen Klopp said in his press conference after the defeat against Manchester United that a new defender will improve the team. However, it remains to be seen if the board will listen to him.

The German manager has already said that he doesn’t make the decisions regarding transfers, but as per Don Balon (via football365), he wants Liverpool to stay in the hunt for David Alaba.

The Austrian’s contract with Bayern Munich comes to an end in the summer and he has been linked with several top European sides, including Liverpool. Despite his contract standoff with Bayern Munich, he has been an important player for the Bavarians so far this season.