Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Real Madrid centre-back up for grabs, club eye a late swoop for Diop, and more - 30th January 2021

Liverpool will want to put together a good run after picking up their first win of 2021 against Tottenham on Thursday. Let’s take a look at the latest transfer news featuring Liverpool from 30th January 2021.

Real Madrid assistant manager refuses to rule out Militao exit

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao is currently out of favour at the club and has been linked with a move to Liverpool. The Spanish champions are currently open to letting Militao leave on a short loan until the end of the season, which will suit Liverpool.

Real Madrid assistant coach Davide Bettoni has said anything can happen until the window closes.

“As the boss [Zinedine Zidane] always says, until February 1st, anything could happen. Right now we have a squad, we’re happy with the players, and then we’ll see," said Bettoni.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has already said the club are looking for short-term options and Militao could be the ideal solution to Liverpool's problems.

Liverpool monitoring Torino centre-back

Liverpool were linked with a move for Tornio centre-back Gleison Bremer towards the end of last year. As per the Athletic, Liverpool’s recruitment staff have been monitoring Bremer, but are yet to approach the Serie A side.

Bremer is still only 23 and has done well for Tornio this season, and he is likely to be a long-term option for Liverpool given his age. Time is running out, though, and the Reds will have to make a successful bid before the end of the window.

West Ham United’s asking price for Issa Diop revealed

West Ham’s Issa Diop has been linked with a move to Liverpool. However, the Hammers will only let him go on loan if Liverpool agree to a clause that would make the move permanent in the summer. The fee being mentioned, as per The Athletic, would be somewhere around £20 million, which is a steep price for Diop.

Diop has failed to get into the West Ham lineup on a regular basis. He is currently behind the likes of Angelo Ogbonna, Craig Dawson, and Fabian Balbuena in the pecking order at the club. The 24-year old also hasn’t played much football this season.