Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Real Madrid defender linked with a loan move, WIjnaldum's potential replacement, and more - 15th January 2021

Liverpool have a massive game against Manchester United coming up in the Premier League, and the Reds will hope to return to the top of the table. Let’s take a look at the latest transfer news featuring Liverpool from 15 January 2021:

Liverpool looking to sign Eder Militao

Jürgen Klopp’s side have been linked with several defenders this season, and the latest to join the long list is Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao.

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to offload Militao on loan until the end of the season, which is the kind of deal that seems ideal for Liverpool right now.

The Reds would prefer a short-term fix because Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez should be back by next summer, and someone of Militao’s calibre could suit them.

After missing out in the opening few weeks in La Liga due to injury, Militao has failed to get into the team on a regular basis because of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane’s form.

Renato Sanches could replace Wijnaldum

As per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool could sign Renato Sanches to replace Georginio Wijnaldum in the summer.

Jürgen Klopp has already revealed that he wants Wijnaldum to stay at Anfield, but with the player and the club yet to agree on a new deal, his departure seems likely.

Liverpool signed Thiago Alcantara last summer, but they may need a more like-for-like replacement for Wijnaldum, and Sanches could be that player.

The Portuguese international has resurrected his career at Lille after a failed spell at Bayern Munich, and is perhaps ready to perform at a bigger club once again.

No contact between Liverpool and de Paul yet

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, but journalist Fabrizio Romano claims the two clubs are yet to open talks.

Udinese will reportedly not sell him for anything less than €35 million, and it is unlikely Liverpool will pay the fee for the midfielder in January. The Reds are well-stocked in the midfield department, and the defence is where the problems are at right now.

De Paul has been an important player for Udinese this season, as his displays as an attacking midfielder have added more creativity to the attack. He has played in 16 Serie A games so far, scoring three times in the process.