Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds agree Wataru Endo deal; club eyeing Johan Bakayoko, and more - August 18, 2023

Liverpool are preparing to face Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday (August 19) in the Premier League. Manager Jurgen Klopp will be determined to pick up a win in his first home game of the season.

Meanwhile, the Reds have agreed a deal with VfB Stuttgart to sign midfielder Wataru Endo. Elsewhere, the Merseyside club are interested in Johan Bakayoko.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 18, 2023:

Liverpool agree Wataru Endo deal

Wataru Endo is set to arrive at Anfield.

Liverpool have agreed a €18 million deal with VfB Stuttgart for Wataru Endo, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are eager to sign a defensive midfielder after missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. Klopp identified Endo as a player who would be an ideal fit to his tactics, and the Premier League giants moved quickly to submit a bid earlier this week.

Expand Tweet

Talks with the Bundesliga side have progressed well, with the player pushing for a move to Anfield.

A medical was arranged in haste, and Romano has added that the Japanese has passed the tests. The 30-year-old was a vital cog in Stuttgart's midfield last season and could prove to be an astute purchase for Klopp. The Merseyside club are likely to announce his arrive soon.

Reds eyeing Johan Bakayoko

Johan Bakayoko has turned heads at Anfield.

Liverpool are interested in Johan Bakayoko, according to Dutch reporter Rik Elfrink (via the HardTackle).

The Reds have reportedly enquired about the PSV Eindhoven forward's availability this summer. Klopp is an admirer of the Belgian and wants him at Anfield. The 20-year-old has reportedly been identified as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Expand Tweet

Bakayoko has enjoyed an impressive run with the Eredivisie side and has admirers in the Premier League.

The Reds have joined the fray, but they remain focused on midfield reinforcements for now. A new defender could also be targeted ahead of attacking additions. Meanwhile, PSV are most likely to demand a colossal fee for their prized asset, so a move might not see the light of day this year.

Liverpool suffer Sofyan Amrabat blow

Sofyan Amrabat has admirers at Anfield.

The Reds have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Moroccan midfielder has agreed to join Manchester United this summer. Klopp is looking for revamp the middle of the park this summer and has roped in Wataru Endo.

However, the Reds remain on the hunt for a more established face and have turned to Amrabat. The 26-year-old enjoyed a fabulous rise with Fiorentina last season, earning him admirers at Anfield.

However, Romano said in his YouTube channel that the Merseyside club are yet to submit an offer for the Moroccan.

"Liverpool know how much it takes to sign Sofyan Amrabat – on the club side and on the player side. Now, it’s on Liverpool. They didn’t submit a bid to Fiorentina, and they didn’t submit a bid to the player. So let’s see if Liverpool will move for Amrabat or will go for another player," said Romano.

He continued:

“At the moment, Amrabat remains on his position – he said yes to Man United at the end of June, but it’s almost two months waiting and waiting and waiting. So, it’s on Man United now. Amrabat is waiting for Man United, but now, they have to submit a bid.”

Amrabat has worked with Erik ten Hag before, so the Dutch manager wants to see him at Old Trafford.