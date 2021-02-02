Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds close in on Ozan Kabak, Ben Davies to join for £1.6 million, and more - 1st February 2021

With the deadline day approaching, Liverpool will hope to get a few deals done in time to strengthen their injury-ravaged defence.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news as on 1st February 2021:

Liverpool closing in on Ozan Kabak

Liverpool have finally made their move on deadline day and are expected to sign Ozan Kabak from Schalke on a loan deal with an option to buy.

As per Paul Joyce, Liverpool will pay Schalke a loan fee of £1 million and would be able to sign the player permanently for a fee of £18 million.

Liverpool will have an £18m option to make Ozan Kabak’s loan deal permanent when transfer finalised. They will pay Schalke an initial £1m loan fee. @TimesSport — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) February 1, 2021

With time running out, a medical for Kabak is expected to take place in Germany. The 20-year old has played 14 times in the Bundesliga this season.

It remains to be seen how quickly Kabak will be integrated into the team, as key games loom large in the Champions League and Premier League this month.

Liverpool tried to sign Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car

The Reds were interested in signing Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car, with The Athletic reporting that he was all set to travel to Merseyside on Sunday.

However, the French side were not willing to sell the defender, and they made a U-turn amidst fears of not being able to sign a centre-back so late in the transfer window.

The 24-year old has made 19 appearances in the Ligue 1 this season and has been a key player for the French side.

Liverpool sign Ben Davies, official confirmation pending

Liverpool have reportedly signed Ben Davies from Preston, although the club are officially yet to announce the player's arrival.

Davies was rumoured to join Liverpool yesterday, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the centre-back has passed his medical and the paperwork has been done well ahead of the deadline.

Liverpool have received the results of Ozan Kabak first part of ‘successfull’ medical tests today in Germany, personal terms and agents fee agreed too. #LFC also completed the signing of Ben Davies after medicals - paperworks signed with Preston. 🔴⏳ #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2021

As per The Athletic, Liverpool will pay a total of £1.6 million to Preston for Davies. A fee of £500k will be paid up front, while the rest will be paid over time.

Davies was a regular for Preston in the Championship and made 19 appearances in the lower division for his side.