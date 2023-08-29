Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds eyeing Exequiel Palacios; Mohamed Salah backed to stay, and more - August 29, 2023

Liverpool have had an unbeaten start to the new season. Jurgen Klopp’s team have two wins and a draw in three games and next face Aston Villa at Anfield on Sunday (September 3).

Meanwhile, the Reds are interested in Bayer 04 Leverkusen midifielder Exequiel Palacios. Elsewhere, attacker Mohamed Salah has been backed to stay at the Merseyside club beyond the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 29, 2023:

Liverpool eyeing Exequiel Palacios

Exequiel Palacios has admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool are interested in Exequiel Palacios, according to The Athletic. The Reds have overseen a mass exodus from midfield this summer and are focussing on reinforcements now. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have left to move to Saudi Arabia, leaving a gaping hole in the middle of the park.

Klopp wants to add more steel to the midfield, and Palacios has been identified as an option. The Argentinean has caught the eye with Bayer Leverkusen recently, so Klopp wants him at Anfield. However, the Bundesliga side are adamant that the player won’t be sold.

Mohamed Salah backed to stay

Mohamed Salah is wanted in the Middle East.

Mohamed Salah is unlikely to leave Liverpool this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Egyptian forward is attracting attention from the Middle East, with Al-Ittihad reportedly willing to break the bank for his services.

On the DeBrief podcast, Romano said that the Saudi Arabian club are offering Salah a salary at par with Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I think it’s very difficult. The message I am getting from Liverpool (this week), is always the same, in private and also in public with Jurgen Klopp. I think they’re being very clear; they don’t want to let Mo Salah leave, so I think this is very complicated," said Romano.

He continued:

“It is also true, and we have to mention that Al-Ittihad presented a very big proposal. They approached Mo Salah at the beginning of August, but the proposal was not at this level for the player; now, they have almost offered double of what they offered at the beginning of August to Mo Salah; it’s very close to Cristiano Ronaldo’s salary.”

Romano also added that Salah is unlikely to leave, as it would be virtually impossible to sign a replacement before the transfer window closes.

“So what they are offering in terms of contract to the player is really insane, and it also normal for Mo Salah to discuss with Al-Ittihad, It is something normal in football when you get this kind of proposal, but we have to respect Liverpool, and Liverpool’s position is that the player is not for sale, and they do not want to negotiate,” said Romano.

He concluded:

“Honestly, I would be very surprised to see Mo leaving in the final three or four days of the transfer window; also, to replace Mo Salah in three days is almost mission impossible I think.”

Salah is tied to the Merseyside club till 2025.

Reds backed to have blockbuster end to the summer

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs reckons the Reds could have a strong end to the summer’s transfer window. The Merseyside club have brought in three midfielders but remain linked with more reinforcements.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that the Reds could surprise with a big move in the final days of the window.

"I think Liverpool are going to surprise us. They did so with Endo, and, I think, that they're going to be working right until the final seconds of the transfer window to see what's feasible," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"But because they showed their hand about what they were prepared to pay for Moises Caicedo, any selling club is now well aware that Liverpool have got a relatively healthy budget for the right target that they're prepared to spend."

Klopp remains linked with multiple midfielders, while the club are also linked with defensive reinforcements.