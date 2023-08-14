Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds eyeing Goncalo Inacio; club agree personal terms with Romeo Lavia, and more - August 14, 2023

Liverpool came away from Stamford Bridge with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday (August 13) in their Premier League season opener. Luis Diaz gave the away side the lead, but Axel Disasi equalised for the Blues.

Meanwhile, the Reds are interested in taking Goncalo Inacio to Anfield. Elsewhere, the Merseyside club have agreed personal terms with Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 14, 2023:

Liverpool eyeing Goncalo Inacio

Goncalo Inacio has admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool are interested in Goncalo Inacio, according to journalist Pedro Almeida.

The Portuguese defender has been a revelation for Sporting and is wanted at Anfield. Manager Jurgen Klopp remains in the market for a new left-sided centre-back, someone who can over for Andy Robertson in his new role.

Inacio has emerged as an option and has a €45 million release clause in his contract. Almeida has said that the Reds are keeping a close eye on the 21-year-old and could have no qualms triggering his release clause. The Portuguese has all the qualities to be a hit at Merseyside.

Reds agree personal terms with Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia is edging closer to an Anfield move.

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Romeo Lavia ahead of a possible move this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Reds have been locked in negotiations with Southampton for the 19-year-old all summer. The Saints have already turned down three bids for the Belgian, but the Merseyside club are determined to take him to Anfield.

Liverpool have roped in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer to strengthen their midfield. However, the Reds remain eager to add a combative midfielder to their mix before the end of the month. An attempt to hijack Chelsea's move for Moises Caicedo ended in disappointment.

The Merseyside club now face competition from the Blues for Lavia, too. However, Liverpool are looking to win the race by agreeing personal terms with the Belgian.

Jurgen Klopp wants team to control games better

Jurgen Klopp is seeking more control of games from his team. The Reds manager oversaw a hard-fought draw against Chelsea on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. After a bright start, the Reds faded, struggling to match the Blues' intensity after the break.

After the game, as cited by Liverpool Echo, Klopp said that his team failed to cover the gaps, allowing the opposition to flourish.

"That was actually our problem in the game. We tried to cover the gaps by dropping instead of stepping in, like we did at the beginning.

"Then they could find (Raheem) Sterling between the lines, and (Reece) James was suddenly in the game, Chilwell better in the game. We should have seen it better," said Klopp

He continued:

“But the best way to avoid these kind of things is to control the game better. When we passed in the right moment, kept the ball in the right moment, we created one v one situations on the wing, which were really difficult for Chelsea."

The Merseyside club could look to bring in a more combative midfielder to address the issue.