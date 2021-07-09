Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds interested in Atletico Madrid superstar, Forward's agent confirms talks and more | 8th July, 2021

Liverpool are reportedly targeting an Atletico Madrid superstar as they search for a replacement for Giorginio Wijnaldum this summer.

Elsewhere, Mino Raiola has confirmed that he is in talks with Liverpool over a summer move for a forward.

With that being said, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Liverpool on 8th July, 2021.

Liverpool interested in signing Saul

Saul barely played for Atletico Madrid in the 2020-21 season

Liverpool have reportedly turned their attention to Atletico Madrid superstar Saul as their search to find a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum continues. The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order under Diego Simeone and has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Saul will be available for €40 million this summer and Liverpool intend to make a move for him. The 25-year old only made 22 league appearances at Atletico Madrid in the 2020-21 season.

The Reds have also been linked with moves for Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini and Borussia Monchengladbach's Florian Neuhaus.

Liverpool will go on the offensive very soon and offer €40M for Saul Niguez.



An offer that Atleti could accept.



(@AtletiFrancia) pic.twitter.com/0abCTh1Ufu — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 8, 2021

Mino Raiola confirms talks for Donyell Malen

Malen in action for the Netherlands

Football super-agent Mino Raiola has confirmed that Liverpool are in negotiations to sign Dutch forward Donyell Malen from PSV Eindhoven this summer. As reported by Sport Witness, he told Voetbal International:

"He (Roger Schmidt) doesn’t really expect Malen and Dumfries back. On the other hand, I believe they have to report back on 19 July. There is not enough movement yet to say that there is already a transfer (but) we also know that things can go fast.

“I have spoken to some people within PSV who indicate there has been nobody concrete yet, not for Madueke. Not for Ihattaren, not for Dumfries, not for Malen yesterday.

“Yes, of course, there are negotiations going on, and with that, it can also be counted on the negotiations that in this case, Mino Raiola is conducting with Dortmund or Liverpool, for example, for Malen and Inter and Everton for Dumfries, so he has been given that space. They are allowed to talk to other clubs, and then, at some point, it can go fast."

👀 | Liverpool are in active negotiations with agent Mino Raiola over a move for Donyell Malen this summer.



[Sports Witness] pic.twitter.com/OcdUnStVlA — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) July 8, 2021

Liam Millar leaves Liverpool

Millar in action for Charlton Athletic

Liverpool have confirmed that Canadian international Liam Millar has joined FC Basel on a permanent basis.

The 21-year old joins the Swiss club on a £1.3 million deal after spending five years at Liverpool.

The forward spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Charlton Athletic, where he made 27 appearances, scoring three goals and providing six assists along the way.

