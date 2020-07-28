Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds interested in winger who destroyed them, Coutinho wants Anfield return and more - 28th July 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the Anfield outfit's pursuit of the winger who destroyed their 'Invincibles' dream, an update on former player Philippe Coutinho, and more.

Liverpool interested in Watford winger Ismaila Sarr

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, according to reports. Sarr has had a hit-and-miss debut season with the Hornets following his £30 million move from Rennes.

However, the 22-year-old dazzled the entire Premier League with his moments of brilliance, none more so than the brace he netted in Watford's 3-0 win over Liverpool at the end of February.

Sarr's brace brought an end to Liverpool's hopes of going the whole season unbeaten -- a feat only achieved by Arsenal in the modern era of English football. But it seems the Reds are now looking to sign the Senegalese forward.

Ismaila Sarr scored 6 goals and assisted a further 6, but it was not enough as Watford were relegated to the Championship on the final day of the season, following a 3-2 loss to Arsenal. Liverpool are trying to make the best of Watford's relegation and are trying to sign one of their most talented players in what could be a cut-price deal.

Philippe Coutinho wants Liverpool return

Philippe Coutinho's future has been up in the air with Barcelona looking to get rid of the Brazilian in the ongoing transfer window. He moved to Barcelona from Liverpool in a £142 million move in January 2018, but after a dismal opening 18 months, he was loaned to Bayern Munich last season.

Coutinho was in decent form for the Allianz Arena outfit, but the Bundesliga giants decided against signing the Brazilian on a permanent deal. Barcelona are looking to recoup as much of the £142 million they shelled out on Coutinho, but understand that under the current financial climate, a loan deal might be their best option.

According to the Express, Coutinho is keen for a return to Liverpool, but the Reds currently are focused on signing Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich. Whether they make a move for the signing of their former star remains to be seen, especially with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur rumoured to be interested in the Brazilian.

Liverpool interested in Northern Irish wonderkid

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Northern Irish wonderkid Charlie Allen, according to reports. The 16-year-old currently plays for Linfield but has been heavily scouted by clubs across Europe.

Championship winners Leeds have been heavily linked with a move for Allen, while Manchester United have also been attributed with an interest in him. Liverpool would have to beat Leeds to the signing of the wonderkid.