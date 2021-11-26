Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds might return for Brazilian attacker in the summer, transfer tug-of-war for Barcelona ace, and more - 26 November 2021

After their 2-0 win over Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday, Liverpool will return to Premier League action when they face Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds rested some of their key players against Porto and will be fresh for the clash against the Saints this weekend.

Having sealed top spot in their Champions League group, Liverpool will look to cut Chelsea’s lead at the top of the Premier League table.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of November 26th, 2021.

Liverpool could return for Leeds United star next summer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool might return for Leeds United star Raphinha should they decide to sign a winger next summer.

Romano has claimed that the Reds wanted to sign Raphinha last summer, but he was too expensive.

"They wanted Raphinha last summer. He was one of their targets. They wanted to sign a winger but it was impossible to sign him because Leeds wanted to keep him and the price was too high," Romano said.

"It was more than £60 million. I think the player is very special, so if Liverpool want to decide to go big for a winger in the summer, he could be one of the names. The boy wants to be at a top, top level," Romano added.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom



Source: 🎖· 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: "They wanted Raphinha last summer. He was one of their targets. They wanted to sign a winger but it was impossible to sign him because Leeds wanted to keep him and the price was too high."Source: @FabrizioRomano 🇮🇹 🎖· 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: "They wanted Raphinha last summer. He was one of their targets. They wanted to sign a winger but it was impossible to sign him because Leeds wanted to keep him and the price was too high."Source: @FabrizioRomano 🇮🇹 https://t.co/Mlw7yRIzsY

The Reds did not strengthen their attack last summer and just added Ibrahima Konate to reinforce their defense.

Raphinha has done well in the Premier League since his move to Leeds United in 2020, and would be a good option up front.

Klopp says Rangnick’s arrival is not good news for other teams

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp spoke highly of Ralf Rangnick, the man expected to take over the interim role at Manchester United until the end of the season.

The German has left his role at Lokomotiv Moscow, and will fill in at Manchester United until the end of the current campaign before taking over a consulting role at the club.

Sky Sports @SkySports



🎙 Jurgen Klopp opens up on Ralf Rangnick's imminent arrival to



"United will be organised on the pitch, we should realise that. And that's obviously not good news for other teams."🎙 Jurgen Klopp opens up on Ralf Rangnick's imminent arrival to #MUFC "United will be organised on the pitch, we should realise that. And that's obviously not good news for other teams."🎙 Jurgen Klopp opens up on Ralf Rangnick's imminent arrival to #MUFC. https://t.co/t0vqNmLh2s

Klopp and Rangnick often came up against each other in the Bundesliga, and the former believes the latter’s arrival is not good news for other teams.

“[Manchester] United will be organised on the pitch, we should realise that, and that’s obviously not good news for other teams. But all coaches in the world need time to train with our teams and Ralf will pretty quickly realise he has no time to train as they play all the time, so that makes it a bit tricky for him. Apart from that, a really good man and an outstanding coach, if it happens, will come to England,” Klopp said.

Liverpool join the race to sign Araujo

Liverpool are set to battle Chelsea and Manchester United to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, as per ESPN.

Barcelona are keen on extending Araujo’s contract beyond 2023, but are yet to agree on a pay package as the Uruguayan wants a considerable hike on his current wages.

This has alerted the English sides. Liverpool already have a packed defense, so it remains to be seen if they will make a move for the 22-year old.

Edited by Arvind Sriram