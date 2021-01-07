Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds' proposal for star defender, latest on Wijnaldum's future, and more - 7th January 2021

Liverpool will face Aston Villa in the FA Cup this weekend, and will hope to put the disappointment of the defeat against Southampton behind them.

The Reds continue to be linked with some players in the January transfer window. Here’s the latest transfer news featuring Liverpool from January 7, 2021:

Liverpool willing to pay David Alaba big wages

As per Italian journalist Romero Agresti (h/t Express), Liverpool have offered David Alaba a contract proposal of £9 million-a-year. The Reds are among several top sides chasing Alaba, who will be a free agent this summer.

Alaba has failed to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich despite admitting he prefers to stay in Bavaria, and is likely to be the most in-demand player later this summer.

Liverpool signed Alaba’s former teammate Thiago Alcantara last summer, and are expected to target a defender in the summer if not in the January transfer window.

Alaba was a key cog in the Bayern Munich team that won the treble last season, and has made more than 400 appearances for the Bavarians.

#LFC have reportedly made their move...🔴🤝 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2021

Liverpool target wants to emulate Salah and Mane

Advertisement

Salzburg forward Patson Daka has been tearing it in the Austrian Bundesliga, and is hoping to emulate the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Daka has been linked with a move to Liverpool and could follow in the footsteps of Sadio Mane, Naby Keita, and Takumi Minamino; players who were developed by Salzburg.

The 22-yearold has opened up on how he looks up to the top African players in the Premier League, and wants to emulate them some day:

“To see our big brothers like Aubameyang, Salah and Mane, it's something that gives me the dream that I can also make it,” Daka said.

“I can be like them. They are my inspiration, knowing that they also come from Africa.

“I think when people are making those kind of comparisons, it's great, looking at the status of Sadio Mane, the kind of football he plays and the kind of person that he is,” he added.

Klopp gives away little on Wijnaldum contract situation

Although Jürgen Klopp is still hopeful Liverpool can keep Georginio Wijnaldum beyond July, he has admitted that there’s nothing new he can say on the Dutchman’s contract situation.

Wijnaldum is yet to sign a contract extension with Liverpool and continues to be linked with Barcelona, where his compatriot Ronald Koeman is in charge.

Klopp said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Aston Villa game that a decision is yet to be made on Wijnaldum's contract situation:

Advertisement

"I have nothing to say about this. I've said how much I like the person and the player. So, there's really nothing else to say about it.

"That's not good or bad news, that's just how it is. If there's a decision you'll know about it. Apart from that, there's nothing else to say," Klopp said.