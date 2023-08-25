Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds want Mohamed Salah stay; club eyeing Cheick Doucoure, and more - August 25, 2023

Liverpool are preparing for their Premier League game against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday (August 27). Jurgen Klopp's men are coming off a 3-1 demolition of Bournemouth at Anfield last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Reds are not looking to offload attacker Mohamed Salah this summer, despite interest from Saudi Arabia. Elsewhere, the Merseyside club have enquired about the availability of Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 25, 2023:

Liverpool want Mohamed Salah stay

Mohamed Salah is wanted in Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool have no desire to let Mohamed Salah leave Anfield this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Egyptian has been outstanding over the years for the Reds and remains a vital member of Klopp's XI. The 30-year-old has generated interest from Al Ittihad recently, and the Merseyside club are braced for a massive offer for their star man.

However, on his YouTube channel, Romano said that Salah could only leave Anfield if he forces a move.

"Liverpool have no intentions to let Mo Salah leave despite Al Ittihad wanting to negotiate. Liverpool informed Salah’s people they would not entertain him leaving as it stands," said Romano.

He continued:

“The only chance for Mo Salah to leave is if he goes to the Liverpool board and tells them he wants out, which has not happened. Mo Salah has not communicated to Al Ittihad that he doesn’t want to join them this summer. It would take Mo Salah to force through a move for a deal to materialise (though).”

Al Ittihad are willing to make the Egyptian the best paid player in the cash-rich SPL, trumping Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo, who earns €92.4 million (as per Marca).

Reds eyeing Cheick Doucoure

Cheick Doucoure has admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool have they eyes on Cheick Doucoure this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Klopp is hoping to end the transfer window with a bang and is monitoring quite a few targets. The Malian midfielder is also on his wishlist, but Crystal Palace are reluctant to let him leave.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Reds are yet to follow up their interest with a concrete bid.

"It’s a similar situation with Cheick Doucoure and Liverpool – the situation has always been the same. Liverpool asked for deal conditions last week.

"Let’s see if they will decide to bid or not, but Crystal Palace want to keep Doucoure. He’s a key player for them, so it could only happen in case of huge bid," wrote Romano.

The Merseyside club have signed three midfielders (Alexis Mac Alister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo) this summer.

Liverpool receive Piero Hincapie boost

Piero Hincapie is willing to leave the BayArena this summer.

Liverpool have received a boost in their quest to sign Piero Hincapie. According to transfer insider Ben Jacobs, the Ecuadorian defender is ready to arrive in the Premier League this summer. Hincapie has caught the eye with his consistent performances with Bayer Leverkusen and has turned heads at Anfield.

Klopp remains in the market for defensive reinforcements amid Joe Gomez's ongoing injury woes. The Reds should have no trouble convincing Hincapie to move, but striking a deal with Bayer would be no easy task.

The Bundesliga giants have no desire to let their prized asset leave this summer and will only consider a move for a fee in excess of €70 million.