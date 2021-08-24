Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Trio on Reds' short-list to replace Shaqiri, Dutch sensation linked with Anfield move, and more - 24 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. The club also plans to clear a few players to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as on August 24, 2021.

Trio on Jürgen Klopp’s radar to replace Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri has left Liverpool for Lyon, and his departure could force the Reds back into the transfer market.

Although reports have suggested Liverpool are willing to give Harvey Elliot and Kaide Gordon opportunities following Shaqiri’s departure, reports in Spain suggest otherwise.

As per Fichajes, Liverpool are looking at three players – Lucas Ocampos, Pedro Neto, and Noni Madueke.

Neto’s injury last season means he will not be available until the end of the season, which could lower his price tag.

Ocampos and Madueke, on the other hand, have long contracts at their respective clubs and will not come cheap. It remains to be seen what Liverpool will do in the coming weeks as they need more quality depth in the attacking department.

Liverpool likelier to strengthen the midfield next summer

Following Gini Wijnaldum’s departure, several names have been linked with a move to Anfield.

The likes of Saul and Youri Tielemans have been mentioned, but Liverpool want to sign someone who is young with the potential to be a future first-team player.

🥇· Any last-minute midfield arrival this summer would be one with potential for further growth, such as Ajax's Ryan Gravenberch. However, a remoulding of the engine room is more likely to take place next summer.



Ryan Gravenberch is one name that fits the bill, but the Liverpool Echo have claimed that it’s more likely the Reds will strengthen their midfield next year.

Despite selling several fringe players this summer, Liverpool have signed just one player this summer. This suggests that the Reds could possibly assess how the squad copes this season, and potentially make more additions in the summer of 2022.

Reports claim an unnamed English club are showing interest in Kylian Mbappe

French outlet RMC have claimed that an English club is showing serious interest in signing Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman has reportedly rejected PSG’s offer of a new contract, and is looking for a move away from the club.

En attendant, Paris n’a reçu aucune approche espagnole. Un seul club s’est manifesté concrètement ces dernières semaines et il est anglais #PSG https://t.co/Dd4hMtRhUO — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) August 24, 2021

Even though Liverpool might struggle to put together a deal to sign Mbappe, they have been linked heavily with a move for the French attacker. Mbappe has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

