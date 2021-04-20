Liverpool trolled by Leeds' tweet following 1-1 draw

After the rift surrounding the European Super League, Liverpool FC, one of the founding members of the league, were mugged off by their Monday night opponents Leeds United. Following a 1-1 draw at Elland Road, the official Twitter account of Leeds United referred to the current Premier League holders as "Merseyside Reds" following Liverpool's decision to compete in the European Super League along with the rest of the top 6 Premier League clubs.

FULL TIME: #LUFC hold Super League side Merseyside Reds to a 1-1 draw after late Llorente equaliser — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 19, 2021

Even before the start of the game, there was controversy surrounding Liverpool's participation in the European Super League. A group of Liverpool fans gathered outside Leed's home ground Elland Road to protest their club's decision. However, the fans weren't the only ones unhappy with this new breakaway league. Leeds United players came out to train before the game wearing T-shirts that said, "Football is for the Fans," and "Earn It," suggesting that Liverpool should try to earn a Champions League spot instead of going this route.

Leeds' message was loud and clear. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans outraged by their club's decision

Following Liverpool's official statement announcing their involvement in the European Super League, the club faithful weren't pleased by the decision. Some local Reds fans decided to put up black banners outside Anfield to voice their disapproval.

Liverpool fans have made their feelings clear at Anfield regarding the European Super League — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2021

Frustrating night for fans and the club alike

While it was a devastating day for Liverpool fans across the continent, the club did not have a particularly good day on the pitch. After seeing West Ham drop points against Newcastle United, this was a prime opportunity for the Reds to get into Champions League contention.

Despite taking the lead in the 31st minute from Sadio Mane, Liverpool failed to capitalize on the numerous chances they created, which allowed Leeds to come back into the game. In the dying moments of the match, Leeds defender Deigo Llorente headed home from a Jack Harrison corner on the 87th minute to level the game 1-1.

With six games remaining in the season, Liverpool are currently sixth in the table, two points behind West Ham in fourth.