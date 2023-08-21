Liverpool turned down move for Manchester United target before deciding to sign Wataru Endo: Reports 

Liverpool reportedly considered a move for Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat before signing Wataru Endo.

The Reds were in panic mode earlier this month after losing transfer battles for Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea. As per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool did make a move for Amrabat this last week before deciding Endo was the better option. Manager Jurgen Klopp believes the Stuttgart star was better suited for his style of player.

Dutch outlet AD Sportwereld were the first to report the Reds' interest in Amrabat and stated that the transfer was on the cards. However, the Merysesiders did not advance with the deal after finding Endo as the cheaper alternative.

Manchester United have been chasing Amrabat since January, but are yet to make a move. They have been trying to offload Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire to fund the deal, but both players have not agreed to join West Ham United.

The Hammers had a deal agreed with the Red Devils. The Athletic have reported that Maguire wanted them to pay the difference he was going to miss out on if he agreed a wage cut move to the London Stadium. Hence, the deal has currently gone off the table.

Manchester United made an offer for Liverpool target

Sofyan Amrabat's agent, Mohamed Sinouh, revealed in April that Manchester United have been chasing the Fiorentina star since January. The midfielder's performance at the FIFA World Cup for Morocco attracted interest and even saw Barcelona make an offer.

However, Fiorentina did not get a deal they deemed acceptable, and the midfielder stayed. The agent was quoted by OneFootball as saying:

"We received many offers during the January transfer window, including one from Manchester United, but an agreement cannot be reached. Barça? The president of Fiorentina refused to let him out because he represented a safe value after the role he had played in the World Cup."

He added:

"Barca came with a loan offer for Sofyan two or three days before the market closed, but they were unable to include a compulsory purchase option and that was the end of it."

Fiorentina are ready to sell the Liverpool target this summer and have slapped a £26 million price tag on him. However, no club has come close to matching the fee.