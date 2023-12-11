Liverpool have upper hand over Arsenal in race to sign Premier League midfielder: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly hoping to fight off interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United for Joao Palhinha in the winter transfer window.

According to Express, Jurgen Klopp has listed the 28-year-old Fulham midfielder as one of his targets for January. Bayern Munich, who nearly signed Palhinha in the summer have reportedly cooled their interest in the player following the failed transfer.

However, a move for the defensive midfielder will not be easy with the Gunners and the Red Devils lurking in the background. TeamTalk believe that the Cottagers will demand £60 million in exchange for Palhinha's services.

The Merseysiders are still in need of a number six despite the addition of Wataru Endo from Stuttgart for a reported €20 million in the summer. Endo has failed to nail down a starting position in Klopp's first XI and has started just four Premier League games for Liverpool so far.

Palhinha arrived at Fulham from Sporting CP for a reported €21 million in the summer of 2022 and has since impressed. Last season, the Portugal international made 40 appearances across all competitions, bagging four goals.

He has continued to chip in with goals from a deep-lying midfield role this season, having scored twice from 15 matches across competitions.

Fabrizio Romano claims Arsenal consider Palhinha deal expensive in January amid Liverpool interest

Joao Palhinha (via Getty Images)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Arsenal's interest in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha. Although claiming that English clubs are keen on signing the Portuguese star, Romano believes that the move would be too expensive for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta and Co. will be looking to bolster their defensive midfield department amid injury concerns to Thomas Partey. The Ghana international last appeared in the Gunners' 1-0 win against Manchester City on October 8 and is expected to be out till the new year.

Addressing Palhinha's potential move to Arsenal, Romano said (via Caught Off Side):

"There are also UK clubs in the race now it’s true. He’s very expensive and that’s why clubs like Arsenal believe the investment is not easy at all for the January window, but things will happen around João, for sure."

Even with Partey absent, Declan Rice has performed exceedingly well in the number six role, with Jorginho filling in when required. A move for Palhinha to the Emirates or Liverpool would earn him the chance to challenge for top honors.