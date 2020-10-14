Liverpool urged to make move for Croatian goalkeeper Danijel Subasic

Liverpool have been urged to sign Croatian goalkeeper Danijel Subasic as back-up to Alisson Becker. According to former England international Paul Robinson, Subasic is the ideal man to deputise for Alisson and not allow the standards to drop too much.

Liverpool will now face a few weeks where Alisson will not be available, after the Brazilian suffered a shoulder injury. He already missed one game, against Aston Villa, in which Liverpool conceded seven goals.

For the first goal on that horrible night for the Reds, Adrian San Miguel played the ball straight to Jack Grealish, who set up Ollie Watkins, for his first of three goals on the night.

Liverpool have, in recent days, been linked with a move for Stoke City and England goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 27-year-old comes with Premier League experience, but there are still question marks over his pedigree.

Those have anyway been rendered irrelevant as Liverpool have already rubbished a move for Butland, and said that they will not pursue a goalkeeper, either from the lower divisions in England, or the free agent pool.

Paul Robinson says Liverpool need to replace Adrian

Robinson, though, has urged the Reds to sign the 35-year-old Croatian, Subasic. He was his country's no.1, when they reached the World Cup final in 2018, as Croatia lost 4-2 to France in the final.

Subasic is currently a free agent, after he left AS Monaco at the end of last season, having not renewed his contract with the French club.

Robinson is a huge fan of Subasic, who made more than 300 appearances for Monaco during his time in the Prinicipality.

Robinson has also said that Subasic would instantly be an upgrade on Adrian, who is the current deputy to Alisson.

“Subasic is an outstanding goalkeeper,” he told Football Insider.

“A top goalkeeper that did brilliantly for Croatia in the World Cup.

"I am very surprised that he is still a free agent. I thought somebody would have snapped him up by now," Robinson said.

Robinson also said that Liverpool cannot trust Adrian for six weeks, if Alisson is indeed going to miss action for that long.

“Adrian is out of form and his confidence looks shot to pieces.

“If Alisson is going to be out for six weeks, Subasic would be an outstanding signing for them.”

"A player that has the experience of handling big games. Somebody of that ilk.”

Liverpool are set to go into Saturday's Merseyside Derby and beyond with their trust firmly on Adrian.