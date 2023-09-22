Liverpool want superstar they could’ve signed for just €3 million in 2017 to replace Mohamed Salah: Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo in January to replace Mohamed Salah, who could potentially exit Anfield (via SPORTbible).

The 31-year-old Egypt international was subject to an offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in the recently concluded summer transfer window. After the Merseysiders turned down the Saudi Arabian outfit's £150 million bid for the winger, it is expected that the club will return for Salah in January.

Should Al-Ittihad pursue their interest in the former Chelsea forward during the January transfer window, Liverpool may be tempted to agree to a deal for their superstar.

Since joining from AS Roma back in 2017 for a reported fee of €42 million, Salah has bagged 189 goals and 83 assists from 311 appearances across all competitions.

Given the possibility of losing their attacker in the future, Liverpool have identified 22-year-old Rodrygo as a potential replacement. The youngster was available for as little as €3 million in 2017 before Real Madrid decided to sign the Brazil international in 2019.

Despite interest from Anfield, the attacker joined Los Blancos from Santos for a fee of €45 million. He's managed 171 appearances for the La Liga side, scoring 38 goals and providing 32 assists across all competitions.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid would be unwilling to let go of Rodrygo unless an excessive offer comes in from Liverpool. The player is currently valued at €200 million.

Paul Merson tips Arsenal star to replace Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in January

Bukayo Saka (via Getty Images)

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah was the hot topic in the final few weeks of the transfer window as he was linked with a big-money move to Al-Ittihad. At the time, pundit Paul Merson suggested the Reds a potential replacement for the Egypt international.

Although Salah remained at Anfield, he could potentially leave in the coming transfer window. Should the 31-year-old depart the Premier League, Merson believes the Reds must sign Gunners' winger Bukayo Saka (via SPORTbible).

The England international is currently a key figure in Mikel Arteta's side. Since coming up through the ranks in north London, Saka has managed 186 appearances for his side's senior team, bagging 41 goals and 44 assists across all competitions.

This season, the 22-year-old has registered three goals and four assists from seven appearances in all competitions. Given Saka's importance to his side, reaching an agreement with Arsenal for the winger's services is unlikely.