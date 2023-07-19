Liverpool will not let star player leave despite €50m verbal offer from Saudi club - Reports

Liverpool are not willing to sell forward Luis Diaz this summer despite receiving a €50 million bid from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, according to reports.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Colombian winger is very much in Reds boss Jurgen Klopp's plans despite interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Romano wrote on Twitter:

"Liverpool have no intention to consider €50m verbal approach from Al Hilal for Luís Díaz. He’s part of Jurgen Klopp long term plans. Liverpool want Luís to stay and be part of the squad this season despite Saudi calls."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Liverpool want Luís to stay and be part of the squad this season despite Saudi calls. Liverpool have no intention to consider €50m verbal approach from Al Hilal for Luís Díaz. He’s part of Jurgen Klopp long term plans.Liverpool want Luís to stay and be part of the squad this season despite Saudi calls. pic.twitter.com/0TEL33sF6i

Journalist Paul Joyce told The Times earlier this week that the former FC Porto star has attracted interest from Al Hilal. However, the reporter claimed that no official bid had been submitted yet to the Merseyside outfit.

Joyce said (via Empire of the Kop):

"Luis Díaz is the latest Liverpool player to attract attention from the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Hilal interested in signing him. Al-Hilal are managed by Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus and sources in Portugal and Colombia confirmed the interest in the winger. However, no bid has been submitted."

He admitted that Liverpool were reluctant to sell the Colombia international and that Diaz is expected to feature in the club's pre-season tour.

The Reds secured Diaz's services in January 2022 from Porto for £37.5 million. The Colombian winger helped the club win the FA Cup, the English Super Cup, and the Carabao Cup.

Diaz has registered 47 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit, recording 11 goals and eight assists.

Fabrizio Romano names Southampton star as potential Fabinho replacement at Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho looks set to depart Anfield as a move to Al Ittihad is in the advanced stages, as Fabrizio Romano claimed recently.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Fabinho agreed terms after speaking to Nuno but clubs need to negotiate details before green light.



Talks on, even today. Liverpool and Al Ittihad are discussing key details of Fabinho deal — including installments, payment terms and more after official proposal submitted.Fabinho agreed terms after speaking to Nuno but clubs need to negotiate details before green light.Talks on, even today. pic.twitter.com/NgCCFNhYXC

The journalist claims that the Reds are in the market for another midfielder despite signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer.

Romano reports that the Reds are interested in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“In any case, [Liverpool] will sign at least one more midfielder. Romeo Lavia is top of the list. They want Romeo Lavia. But I’m told that Chelsea are still there, so let’s see what’s going to happen."

He also claimed that the Belgium international could attract interest from Arsenal as well. Romano added:

"Also, we know that if Arsenal sell Thomas Partey to a Saudi Arabian club, [Lavia] could be a possibility for Arsenal. Liverpool are considering multiple options for the defensive midfield position.”

It remains to be seen who the Merseyside outfit will pursue to replace Fabinho in the midfield department.