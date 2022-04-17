"Liverpool will shuffle their pack this summer" - Kevin Campbell suggests key player could be sacrificed at the end of the season 

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has suggested that striker Roberto Firmino's days at Liverpool could be numbered. He claimed that the Brazilian could be sacrificed by the Reds at the end of the season as they look to shuffle their squad.

Campbell reckons Firmino still has what it takes to be a first-team regular at any big club and could be moved on by Liverpool.

The 30-year-old's contract expires at Anfield in the summer of 2023, along with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Mo Salah - 28 goals & 10 assists

Diogo Jota - 20 goals & 3 assists

Sadio Mane - 15 goals & 2 assists

Roberto Firmino - 9 goals & 4 assists

Luis Diaz - 3 goals & 1 assist



Mo Salah - 28 goals & 10 assists

Diogo Jota - 20 goals & 3 assists

Sadio Mane - 15 goals & 2 assists

Roberto Firmino - 9 goals & 4 assists

Luis Diaz - 3 goals & 1 assist

Combined total of 75 goals and 20 assists. Liverpool's Fab Five this season

Campbell believes the Reds won't consider Firmino a priority ahead of Salah and Mane. Campbell told Football Insider:

“I’ll be honest, I think Firmino will go even though I would like to see him stay. He is good enough to be a starter at another big club though. Liverpool will shuffle their pack this summer. I really think they will. Mane and Salah also need new contracts. It is very difficult to sign them all on the kind of wages they will want. It will be very interesting to see who signs and who doesn’t. I don’t think Firmino is the priority though.”

Should Liverpool let Firmino go?

From a football perspective, there is no way Jurgen Klopp would want to part ways with Roberto Firmino.

The 30-year-old is fondly called 'El Systemino' by Liverpool fans for a reason and the Brazilian remains a unique player.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have made the headlines on a weekly basis thanks to their goals. But Firmino's contribution to the club's success has been unparalleled. He has scored 98 goals and made 73 assists in 323 games for the club since joining in 2015.

Steven Gerrard

Mohamed Salah

Sadio Mané

Roberto Firmino



Four players have scored 20+ #UCL goals for Liverpool:

Steven Gerrard

Mohamed Salah

Sadio Mané

Roberto Firmino

The former Hoffenheim star has been an unsung hero at Anfield, making them tick with his work rate, vision and relentless pressing.

However, following the arrivals of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, Firmino now appears to be the fifth choice forward in Klopp's pecking order. If Liverpool choose to tie both Salah and Mane down with improved deals, the No. 9 might have to be offloaded.

From Firmino's point of view, a move away from Anfield also makes sense as he will get regular playing time elsewhere.

The next contract could be the last big one in the career of the forward and he must choose carefully.

The 30-year-old has 11 goals and four assists in 31 games across all competitions this season.

Edited by Aditya Singh