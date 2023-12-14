"Liverpool will take advantage" - Robbie Savage makes score prediction for Liverpool vs Manchester United

Former Premier League star Robbie Savage has backed Liverpool to defeat Manchester United 4-0 in their upcoming Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday, December 17.

The Reds are on a roll in the Premier League and sit at the summit with 37 points from 16 games, one point above second-placed Arsenal. They have won 11 games, drawn four, and lost just one.

While Jurgen Klopp and Co. are unbeaten in 19 games at Anfield, the Red Devils have struggled for any sort of consistency this season. They have lost 12 out of their 24 games across all competitions. They were most recently knocked out of the UEFA Champions League following a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich, finishing at the bottom of their group.

The Merseysiders will be fancying their chances of securing all three points against United on Sunday. The Red Devils have failed to score a single goal in their last four trips to Anfield. They also haven't won in their last seven games, drawing three, and losing four.

Savage made his prediction, writing (via Planet Sport):

"All the stats are in Liverpool's favour, they're unbeaten in 19 at home. They have won four of their last five (against Manchester United) and in that run there has been a 7-0, a 5-0 and a 4-0."

"Manchester United have injuries and their away record against teams in the top half of the Premier League is shocking. What team is Erik ten Hag going to put on the pitch?"

He added:

"Liverpool will take advantage, they score loads of goals against Manchester United and I think there will be a few more. I'm going with a 4-0 win for Jurgen Klopp's side."

Savage's Prediction: 4-0

What happened the last time Manchester United faced Liverpool at Anfield?

A wounded Manchester United side will be hoping to escape from Anfield with a positive result on Sunday. Let's take a look at what happened the last time they faced Liverpool away from home in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag's side were on a roll last season prior to their game against Liverpool at Anfield on March 5, 2023. They had won the EFL Cup and looked likely to secure a position in the top four.

However, United capitulated against the Reds at Anfield, succumbing to a 7-0 defeat - their biggest-ever competitive loss against their rivals. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Mohamed Salah scored a brace each, while Roberto Firmino also got on the scoresheet.

Ten Hag will be hoping his side will be able to hold their nerves this Sunday, despite potentially having up to 13 players missing out due to injury or suspension.