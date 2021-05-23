Liverpool willing to pay €50m for Barcelona star - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly turned their attention to signing a Barcelona star in the summer window. The Reds are preparing for a summer of reinforcements after a poor defense of their Premier League title.

According to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital, Liverpool are willing to pay €50m for Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman has struggled since his move to Camp Nou and Barcelona could allow him to leave this summer.

Griezmann rose to fame during his time with Atletico Madrid, where he managed 133 goals from 257 games. The Frenchman joined the Catalans in the summer of 2019 but has been a shadow of his former self.

Barcelona had hoped that his arrival would usher in a new era of European dominance, but Griezmann has not lived up to expectations so far. Even though he is on a good run of form this season, the Catalans are willing to sanction Griezmann's departure, with Liverpool ready to take advantage of the situation.

The Reds have endured a troubled campaign, with their title defense ending in a whimper owing to a series of injuries and a lack of form of key individuals. Jurgen Klopp is desperate to get Liverpool back to their best next season and believes the Barcelona star could be a vital cog in his squad.

The Reds have struggled in the final third this term, with both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane going through a lean patch in front of goal.

According to El Gol Digital, Barcelona's financial problems could see them cash in on the World Cup winner this summer.

Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota have done well, but their efforts have not been enough to help Liverpool defend their Premier League title. The Reds are rumored to be in the market for a goalscorer, with Robert Lewandowski, Dusan Vlahovic and Patrick Bamford among the players linked with Liverpool in recent weeks.

However, it now appears that Liverpool has turned their attention to bringing Griezmann to Anfield. The Barcelona star has 19 goals and 12 assists from 50 games in all competitions this season and could help the Red get back to the summit of the Premier League.

Liverpool face competition for the Barcelona star’s signature

Liverpool will face stiff competition to secure Griezmann’s signature from Atletico Madrid. Los Indios are keen for a reunion with their former player and the Barcelona star might be tempted to go back to the club where he played his best football. The Catalans, though, will welcome a bidding war between the two clubs in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will agree to let Griezmann go for €50m and if Liverpool will manage to snap him up in the summer.