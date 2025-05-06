"Liverpool have won the title with less points than we had in the last 2 seasons" - Arteta makes claim when asked about Arsenal's trophy hunt

In response to questions about Arsenal's quest for silverware under his leadership, Mikel Arteta stated that Liverpool won the 2024-25 Premier League title with fewer points than the Gunners managed in their two previous campaigns. Arteta was appointed the Gunners' head coach in 2019 and has since only won the 2019-20 FA Cup title.

However, the Gunners have been one of the best teams in the Premier League in recent seasons. They ended as runners-up in the last two seasons, pipped to the title on both occasions by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

In the 2022-23 season, they finished second with 84 points and recorded the same league position with 89 points in 2023-24. Liverpool secured the 2024-25 Premier League title with 82 points, which is less than the points tally from either of Arsenal's second-placed finishes.

As it stands, the Champions League is the only trophy left for Mikel Arteta’s side to win this season. They will face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UCL semi-final second leg at Parc des Princes on Wednesday (May 7).

In the pre-match press conference, Arteta was asked if he’s under pressure to win trophies this season. He responded:

“Winning trophies is about being in the right moment, in the right place. Liverpool have won the title with less points than we had in the last two seasons. With the points from the last two season, we would have two Premier Leagues.”

"A lot of the things that we did in the first game" – Mikel Arteta on what it will take for Arsenal to qualify for the UCL final

Arteta also pointed out what he believes Arsenal must do to turn around the deficit against PSG. Following a 1-0 loss in the first leg, the Gunners need to win by at least one goal on PSG’s home ground to earn themselves a lifeline in the contest.

When Arteta was asked what the Gunners need to do to turn the game around, he said (via the club’s website):

“Again, a lot of the things that we did in the first game, better, more consistently. If we do that, the probability for success will be very, very close to us. We are more than capable, we've done it in Europe against a lot of odds, probably nobody would say that we'll be in this position. So that was against history as well. So, let's make our own history.’’

A two-goal win in the return leg will see Arsenal progress to their first UCL final since 2006.

