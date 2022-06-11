“Lives off the 2018 World Cup”, “Starting for no reason” – France fans react furiously as player who ‘shouldn’t be starting’ is named in line-up for Austria clash

France face Austria at the Ernst Happel Stadion in their UEFA Nations League fixture on Friday, June 10. Didier Deschamps' team selection for the match has caused a stir among French fans.

The Les Blues boss has chosen Antoine Griezmann to line-up in attack alongside Real Madrid striker and 2022 Ballon d'Or frontrunner Karim Benzema. This decision hasn't been well received by fans, who believe the former shouldn't be starting.

Griezmann, 31, has been a huge part of France's recent success over the years. The Barcelona forward was part of the French side that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He finished as the top scorer at the 2016 European Championships with six goals despite his side failing to win the final against Portugal.

However, last season was somewhat unremarkable for the forward. He managed eight goals and seven assists in 39 appearances whilst on-loan at Atletico Madrid.

His contribution for the French national side has somewhat dissapted over time as well. Hence, he will be looking to impress in their UEFA Nations League clash with Austria, as the anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup rises.

Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby start on the wings for France. Boubacar Kamara and Aurelien Tchouameni take the midfield berths with William Saliba and Ibrahima Konate at centre-back.

Benjamin Pavard and Theo Hernandez are the full-backs whilst Hugo Lloris is chosen in goal.

However, fans are unimpressed by Griezmann's inclusion and want Christopher Nkunku to be given a start.

They have reacted disappointingly on Twitter to the news of Griezmann starting and here are some of their reactions:

Karim Benzema looking to get France back on track with the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the horizon

Benzema (left) sat out the 1-1 draw with Croatia

France fell to a 1-1 draw against Croatia last time out in the UEFA Nations League on Monday, June 6.

Didier Deschamps afforded starts to the likes of Wissam Ben Yedder and Matteo Guendouzi for the clash with Croatia.

However, it seems he means business against Austria, with his side currently sitting third in Group 1 of League A of the UEFA Nations League.

They'll be looking to usurp Austria, who currently sit second and are coached by former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Karim Benzema is up-front for Deschamps' side and will look to continue the incredible goalscoring form he has been in throughout the season.

He could be the catalyst for France to go on to Qatar and win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored in their 2-1 loss against Denmark in their 2022-23 UEFA Nations League opener and was an unused substitute against Croatia.

